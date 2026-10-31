Andhra chainsaw attacker teen victim’s uncle, harassed her in name of ‘love’: Police

After a man attacked a teenager with a chainsaw inside her classroom in Andhra Pradesh, police revealed that the accused, identified as 21-year-old Hemanth, is the victim's maternal uncle. He had allegedly been harassing her for some time in the name of ‘love’.

Photo for representation (PTI Photo)

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The 15-year-old girl, studying in Class 10 at a government school in Anantapur, was brutally attacked by Hemanth with a chainsaw at her school while she was attending a class with other students on Saturday morning.

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Accused Hemanth, alias Dummu, hails from Nagaluru village in Sri Satya Sai district and had been staying with his elder sister at Ayyavaripalle village, Anantapur rural sub-divisional police officer K Ashwin Manideep said.

Deep Dive Who was the accused in the Anantapur classroom chainsaw attack, and what was his alleged motive? Police identified the accused as 21-year-old Hemanth, also known as Dummu, the victim’s maternal uncle. Her family alleged that he had harassed her in the name of love before the attack. What happened to the Class 10 student injured in the chainsaw attack? The 15-year-old suffered serious injuries to her face, neck and back and underwent surgery at Anantapur Government General Hospital. After her condition became critical, she was transferred to a super speciality hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment. What steps did police take after the chainsaw attack at the Andhra Pradesh school? Police registered an attempt-to-murder case and launched an investigation. They formed special teams to track the accused, while a forensic team examined the classroom and seized the saw allegedly used in the attack.

The victim's family alleged that the accused had been harassing her in the name of love for some time before attacking her with a saw at the school.

The accused entered the classroom at around 10.30 am while a class was going on and attacked the girl indiscriminately, severely injuring her face, neck and back, police said.

Teacher narrates horror of chainsaw attack

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{{^usCountry}} The teacher who was present in the class at the time of the incident said the accused pounced on the victim, attacked her with the tool used for cutting trees and fled the spot. It all happened within minutes, the teacher, Rajeshwari, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The teacher who was present in the class at the time of the incident said the accused pounced on the victim, attacked her with the tool used for cutting trees and fled the spot. It all happened within minutes, the teacher, Rajeshwari, said. {{/usCountry}}

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She said that the accused suddenly barged into the classroom with an instrument that was making some sound. the incident unfolded so quickly that she didn't realise what exactly the man was carrying in his hands.

"He pounced on the victim and attacked her with the instrument for a few seconds and ran out,” she said. The students were screaming and the victim was left in a pool of blood, while the other girls sitting next to her also sustained injuries as she tried to stop the attack.

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"He was shouting at others who tried to intervene, before fleeing the place,” the teacher said.

Victim shifted to Bengaluru hospital

The victim was first admitted to Anantapur government general hospital for treatment where she underwent surgery, state health minister Y Satya Kumar said. But as her condition turned critical, she was shifted to a super speciality hospital in Bengaluru in a special ambulance for better medical treatment.

“A green channel has been provided for the ambulance to take the girl to a private hospital in Bengaluru,” the minister said, adding that the girl’s condition was being closely monitored.