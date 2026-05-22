...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Andhra min Lokesh inaugurates 600 MW solar projects in Kadapa

Andhra min Lokesh inaugurates 600 MW solar projects in Kadapa

Published on: May 22, 2026 01:59 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Jammalamadugu , Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday inaugurated SAEL Limited's 600 MW solar power projects here in Kadapa district, marking one of the state's major renewable energy milestones.

Andhra min Lokesh inaugurates 600 MW solar projects in Kadapa

The projects SAEL Solar MHP1 and SAEL Solar MHP2 were completed in a record 11 months with an investment of nearly 3,000 crore.

"The commissioning of these projects reflects Andhra Pradesh's commitment to fast-paced industrial growth and clean energy expansion," Lokesh said.

Spread across more than 2,400 acres, the integrated solar facility is expected to reinforce Andhra Pradesh's standing as an emerging destination for renewable energy investments.

The two 300 MW projects, operated by SAEL Solar MHP1 Private Limited and SAEL Solar MHP2 Private Limited, achieved commercial operations earlier this year.

MHP1 commenced operations on January 30 and MHP2 on March 13.

The projects utilise over 12 lakh TOPCon bifacial solar modules, with a majority assembled at SAEL's facilities in Punjab and Rajasthan.

The company is also exploring further opportunities in Andhra Pradesh in renewable energy and agriculture waste-to-energy initiatives.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
nara lokesh andhra pradesh renewable energy
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Andhra min Lokesh inaugurates 600 MW solar projects in Kadapa
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.