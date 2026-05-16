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Andhra plans cash incentives to encourage higher birth rates

Andhra plans cash incentives to encourage higher birth rates

Published on: May 16, 2026 03:28 pm IST
PTI |
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Narasannapeta , Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced incentives of 30,000 for the birth of a third child and 40,000 for a fourth, as part of efforts to reverse the state's declining population trend.

Andhra plans cash incentives to encourage higher birth rates

Addressing a public meeting at Narsannapeta in Srikakulam district, Naidu said the government had taken the decision and would announce further details within a month.

"I have made a new decision. We will provide 30,000 immediately after the birth of a third child and 40,000 for a fourth child. Isn't this the right decision?" Naidu said on the sidelines of the SwarnaAndhra–SwachAndhra cleanliness programme.

Although he had once advocated population control measures, the CM said the time had now come for society to work together to increase the birth rate.

Naidu's latest announcement follows an earlier proposal to provide a 25,000 incentive for the birth of a second child.

On March 5, the CM informed the Assembly that the state government was considering an incentive of 25,000 for couples having a second child.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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