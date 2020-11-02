e-paper
Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh: 5 killed after cars hit truck carrying diesel near Kadapa airport

Andhra Pradesh: 5 killed after cars hit truck carrying diesel near Kadapa airport

As per the report, four people died on the spot. Another was rushed to RIMS hospital for treatment where the person succumbed to the injuries.

india Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 15:51 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The accident occurred at around 3am today.
The accident occurred at around 3am today.(ANI)
         

At least five people were killed on Monday after two cars hit a tipper truck carrying diesel near Kadapa airport in Andhra Pradesh, news agency ANI reported.

As per the report, four people died on the spot after the vehicles caught fire. Another was rushed to RIMS hospital for treatment where the person succumbed to the injuries.

The accident occurred at around 3am today.

More information is awaited.

