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Five killed in accidental blast during road construction work in Andhra Pradesh

The blast occurred at Pinakota village in Anantagiri mandal during rock blasting for road expansion.

Updated on: Oct 24, 2026, 12:24:21 IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
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Five people were killed after explosive material misfired during road-widening work in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Saturday morning, police said.

Local revenue officials and police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. (PTI/ Representational)
Local revenue officials and police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. (PTI/ Representational)

The blast occurred at Pinakota village in Anantagiri mandal during rock blasting for road expansion.

“A special device equipped with gelatin sticks was used for the blasting of rocks for the road expansion works on the ghat road. However, the equipment misfired during the explosion,” the police said. Local revenue officials and police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

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The explosion destroyed two vehicles. “The driver and three workers died in the accident. A teacher who was going in the opposite direction also lost his life,” a police officer said. Four of the deceased were identified as Sunitha, a teacher from Vishakhapatnam; Mani, a worker from Devarapalli; Narayanarao, a worker from Chidikada; and Pavan Kumar, a worker from Kadapa.

Andhra Pradesh home minister condoles deaths, directs officials to provide assistance to injured

The state home minister described the incident as “extremely tragic”, and directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment and assistance to those injured in the accident. The home minister assured affected families that the state government would stand by them and extend the necessary support.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

andhra pradeshexplosionroad construction
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