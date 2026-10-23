4 dead, more casualties feared after blast at firecracker factory in Bihar's Siwan
The blast ripped through a house in Bihar's Siwan from where a licensed firecracker unit was being run.
Four people have been killed and more casualties are feared after an explosion ripped through a house in Alampur village in Bihar's Siwan district on Friday evening. Preliminary investigation revealed that a licensed firecracker manufacturing unit was running in the house where the blast took place.
The explosion was so intense that the debris from the next part of the building fell onto the road. Siwan district magistrate Vijay Prakash Meena and Superintendent of Police (SP) Bharat Soni are at the spot.
"We have managed to recover some mangled bodies of those killed as their body parts are all disintegrated. As of now, we cannot say the number of casualties but two to three bodies have been located. We are identifying the bodies which are totally dismembered," Meena said.
Locals claimed that the firecracker manufacturing unit destroyed in the explosion was running in the house of a man named Mohammad Amiruddin Mian who said to be a noted firecracker trader.
Police said that many members were present in the house when firecrackers exploded. Subsequently, flames engulfed other firecrackers stored in the premises, setting off a chain of explosions. For about two hours, the sound of explosions kept ringing out intermittently.
A local named Junaid Rizvi told a media channel that body parts of some of those killed in the blast were thrown in the air. " It was a horrible sight. Parts of bodies of those kileld in the blast were strewn all over," Rizvi claimed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More