Andhra Pradesh: Cyclone Murasu caused ₹2,484 crore in damage as another cyclonic system develops

Cyclone Murasu, which hit Andhra Pradesh’s coastal areas in the early hours of November 3, caused an estimated ₹2,484 crore in damage to agriculture and infrastructure, even as another severe cyclonic system develops over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclone closer to the coast. Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu discussed the Cyclone Murasu-induced damage at a meeting with a central team on Sunday.

Cyclone Murasu was the second cyclone to hit India’s east coast in a week after Cyclone Arnab.

Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who discussed the Cyclone Murasu-induced damage at a virtual meeting with a seven-member central team on Sunday, urged the Union government to provide immediate assistance to the state. He sought support for strengthening coastal infrastructure to withstand future cyclones.

Union home ministry joint secretary Chittaranjan Das-led team briefed Naidu on its assessment tour of cyclone-hit areas. The team said the damage was severe, particularly in rural areas.

The state government’s preliminary estimates indicated that Cyclone Murasu damaged crops over 1,43,617 hectares, affecting 1,86,063 farmers. Horticultural crops suffered losses over 6,756 hectares.

As many as 1,385 km of roads were damaged, resulting in losses estimated at ₹888 crore. Agricultural losses were estimated at ₹875 crore and horticultural losses at ₹337 crore.

Naidu told the team that successive cyclones, coupled with El Niño-related weather conditions, severely affected farmers and other sectors. He referred to the precautionary measures, relief operations and ongoing restoration works. Naidu asked the team to submit its report to the Union government at the earliest to facilitate the release of assistance.

The team observed that flash floods severely damaged roads, particularly in rural areas, besides causing extensive damage to electricity poles. It added that the state government’s advance desilting of canals and streams helped reduce the extent of damage.

The team pointed out that many farmers had not insured their crops, particularly cotton, because of high premiums. It suggested examining the possibility of providing rations to cyclone-affected families three times within 30 days. The team called for extending special assistance to tribal communities affected by the storm.

The team recommended uniforms for children in government schools and suggested considering higher compensation for farmers practising natural and organic farming who suffered crop losses.

It noted that paddy losses were particularly severe in East Godavari and Eluru districts, with damage estimated at 80% and 90%. Mango and papaya plantations were among the worst-affected crops.

The central team was divided into two groups and inspected damage to agricultural fields, canals, roads, houses and other infrastructure across nearly 60 locations.

The cyclone damaged 369 irrigation structures and caused breaches at 509 locations. As many as 10,192 11-KV poles, 6,442 low-tension poles and 1,448 distribution transformers were damaged.

A total of 3,859 houses were damaged. The state government spent ₹37 crore on emergency relief and rescue operations.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Monday warned of another potentially severe cyclone over the Bay of Bengal, urging fishermen not to venture into the sea and asking farmers and the general public to take precautionary measures.

APSDMA managing director Prakhar Jain said a deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal was moving at a speed of 8 kmph. The system was centred about 720 km from Chennai, 820 km from Visakhapatnam and 940 km from Gopalpur.

The system was likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the south-central and west-central Bay of Bengal by Monday evening. It was expected to further strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday.

The system could intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm over the next 48 hours while approaching the Andhra Pradesh coastal region. It is likely to bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds on Thursday and Friday.

Jain warned that gusty winds with speeds of 40–60 kmph were likely from Monday evening. He urged people, particularly farmers in vulnerable areas, to take precautions.