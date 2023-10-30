Andhra Pradesh train accident LIVE updates: Death toll rises to 14, over 30 other trains cancelled

Andhra Pradesh train accident Live updates: At least 13 people died and 54 others were injured when two passenger trains collided in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on Sunday. The incident took place at around 7:10 pm when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger special (08504) rammed into the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger (08532).

Rescue and restoration work underway after multiple coaches of two passenger trains derailed following a collision on Sunday, in Vizianagaram district,(PTI)

The India Railways has cited human error as a possible cause with the Rayagada-bound train having likely jumped the signal. According to officials, the Vishakhapatnam-Palasa train was waiting on the track between Alamanda and Kantakpalli railway stations of the Kothavalasa block when the collision took place.

The accident caused four bogies of the second train to derail onto the adjacent track. Videos shared on social media showed multiple mangled coaches in pitch-dark conditions.

Andhra Pradesh train accident Live updates: Here's what we know so far