Amaravati, The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority on Saturday warned of contrasting weather conditions in the state, with heatwave persisting in some parts even as rains accompanied by lightning are expected in several districts over the next two days.

Andhra to witness heatwave, rain for two more days

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Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director Prakhar Jain said severe heatwaves are likely in 11 mandals and heatwave conditions in 64 mandals on Saturday, though temperatures are expected to drop slightly from Sunday.

"Varying weather conditions, including intense heat and rain accompanied by lightning, are likely to continue in the state for another two days. Temperatures are likely to decrease slightly from Sunday," he said in an official press release.

According to the forecast, the highest temperatures of 45 to 46 degrees Celsius are expected in parts of the Polavaram region, Kakinada, Eluru and Krishna districts.

In parts of Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Markapuram and Prakasam districts, the maximum temperature is predicted to be 43–44 degrees Celsius.

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{{^usCountry}} Temperatures of 40–42 degrees Celsius are expected to prevail in parts of Srikakulam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Temperatures of 40–42 degrees Celsius are expected to prevail in parts of Srikakulam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation persists over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast, which is likely to bring light to moderate rains accompanied by lightning in Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya and Chittoor districts on Saturday and Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation persists over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast, which is likely to bring light to moderate rains accompanied by lightning in Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya and Chittoor districts on Saturday and Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Scattered light rains accompanied by lightning are also likely in the remaining districts, creating contrasting weather conditions across the state, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scattered light rains accompanied by lightning are also likely in the remaining districts, creating contrasting weather conditions across the state, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Friday, the state's peak temperature reached 45 degrees Celsius at Kommipadu in Nellore district, followed by 44.6 degrees Celsius at Devarapalli in Anakapalli district and 43.9 degrees Celsius each at Bhamini in Parvathipuram Manyam district and Rajam in Vizianagaram district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday, the state's peak temperature reached 45 degrees Celsius at Kommipadu in Nellore district, followed by 44.6 degrees Celsius at Devarapalli in Anakapalli district and 43.9 degrees Celsius each at Bhamini in Parvathipuram Manyam district and Rajam in Vizianagaram district. {{/usCountry}}

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Jain said temperatures breached 42 degrees Celsius mark in 51 mandals spread across 10 districts.

People were advised not to stand under trees, electric poles or hoardings during thunderstorms, while farmers and cattle rearers were urged to move to safe locations immediately when thunder is heard or the sky turns cloudy.

The SDMA also asked people to remain alert amid the heat, postpone travel between 11 am and 4 pm, and carry drinking water while going outdoors.

Elderly people, pregnant women, lactating mothers and people suffering from heart ailments, diabetes and blood pressure conditions were advised to take extra precautions and consume sufficient lemon water, buttermilk, coconut water and drinking water.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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