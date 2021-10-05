Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Anganwadi workers, helpers involved in Covid duty get 50 Lakh insurance cover
india news

Anganwadi workers, helpers involved in Covid duty get 50 Lakh insurance cover

Published on Oct 05, 2021 06:26 PM IST
The country has around 13.29 lakh anganwadi workers and 11.79 lakh helpers.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
PTI |

Anganwadi workers and helpers involved in Covid-19-related duties will now be given an insurance cover of 50 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The women and child development ministry official said the anganwadi workers and helpers who are engaged in activities such as Covid-19 awareness and surveillance drives and door-to-door distribution of ration will be covered under the scheme.

"They (anganwadi workers and helpers) are now covered under the insurance cover of 50 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package for the entire period of the pandemic beginning March 11, 2020,” the official said.

The package covers loss of life due to Covid-19 and accidental death on account of Covid-19-related duties.

The country has around 13.29 lakh anganwadi workers and 11.79 lakh helpers.

The district administrations have been asked to identify anganwadi and ANM workers who have been involved in Covid-19-related operations and duties.

"The communication has been given to the states. It is incumbent upon them to operationalise it. We are ensuring that under the package, the support is given to the states,” the official added.

Earlier, public healthcare providers including community health workers who may have to be in direct contact and care of Covid-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this were covered under the package. 

