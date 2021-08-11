Anguished Naidu breaks down over ‘acts of sacrilege’ in RS

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday broke down as he expressed “deep anguish” over “acts of sacrilege” by some MPs, a day after Opposition lawmakers protesting against the contentious farm laws stormed the well of the House, sat on its table and even climbed it.

“The Parliament, the apex legislature of our country is regarded as the temple of democracy. The table area where the officers and reporters of the House, the secretary general and the presiding officer are seated, is considered the holy sanctum sanctorum of the House. A certain degree of sacredness is attached to this place,” Naidu said.

He said he was distressed by the way that sacredness was destroyed on Tuesday. Unruly scenes played out in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday as the Opposition ratcheted up its protests against the farm laws during a short duration discussion on agricultural problems and solutions.

“In our temples, devotees are allowed only up to the sanctum sanctorum and not beyond. Entering this sanctum sanctorum of the House in itself is an act of sacrilege and it has been happening as routine over the years…While some members sat on the table, some others climbed on the table of the House, perhaps to be more visible with such acts of sacrilege. I have no words to convey my anguish and to condemn such acts,” the chairperson said.

Breaking down, he said he spent a sleepless night on Tuesday struggling to find the provocation or reason for forcing the House to hit a new low. He said the short duration discussion on agricultural problems and solutions was a “golden opportunity” for the members protesting against the farm laws to have gone on record with their position on issues relating to the plight of the farmers.

He said right at the start of the proceedings of the House on Tuesday, he had cautioned that not taking up the listed discussion on farm sector issues would send out a negative message that the House is not interested in discussing the problems of India’s bread givers.

“Unfortunately, it went unheeded. In the process, some sections of the House have inflicted incalculable damage to the dignity and stature of this House. As the chairman, I am deeply distressed over it and so is the nation,” Naidu said.

He pointed out that it was worrisome that some members shot the “sad moments of sacrilege in the House” on their phones and posted it on social media. “While doing so, they only ended up showing to the people the extent to which this august House can degenerate due to the new-found competitive and aggressive disruptions by some sections,” he said.

He appealed to the “collective conscience of this House” to seriously reflect on what happened and explore remedies, if any. “Failure to do so would certainly render our parliamentary democracy irrelevant. I would like to remind all of you that we begin to celebrate the 75th year of our Independence in a few days from now. The choice before each one of you is very clear. It is either to be the best parliamentarian or the worst disruptor,” he added.

The Opposition, however, continued with its protests against the farm laws, forcing an adjournment after Naidu made his observations.