Ankit Baliyan murder: Cops hunting Sonipat man who allegedly supplied weapons to shooters

Police are hunting for a Sonipat resident, Sujal, who allegedly supplied weapons and a motorcycle to the two shooters accused of killing 32-year-old Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Baliyan in Shamli, officials said.

Ankit Baliyan murder probe has led police to Sonipat resident Sujal, who allegedly arranged weapons and a motorcycle for the two shooters.

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Two sharpshooters, Mohit (22) and Sumit (24), who carried a reward of ₹50,000 each in connection with Baliyan’s murder on August 26, died during treatment after being injured in what police said was an exchange of fire.

“Sujal’s arrest is being actively pursued. His questioning is expected to shed light on the conspiracy, procurement of weapons and vehicle, and the links between the accused,” Shamli Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Pratap Singh said.

According to the police, Sujal’s name surfaced during the interrogation and investigation following the arrest of Sonipat resident Rohit alias Ladla two days ago.

Police investigators learnt that Sujal was allegedly present with Rohit during the period relevant to the crime and had arranged the weapons and motorcycle used by shooters Mohit and Sumit.

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{{^usCountry}} Police are now trying to establish who instructed Sujal to arrange the weapons and motorcycle and where they were procured. Investigators are also examining the nature of the relationship between Rohit and Sujal and whether their involvement extended beyond arranging logistics to the planning and execution of the murder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police are now trying to establish who instructed Sujal to arrange the weapons and motorcycle and where they were procured. Investigators are also examining the nature of the relationship between Rohit and Sujal and whether their involvement extended beyond arranging logistics to the planning and execution of the murder. {{/usCountry}}

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Baliyan was shot dead on the evening of August 26 near Verma Market on Nala Patri in Shamli Kotwali area while he was returning from a gym. Police said armed assailants targeted him before fleeing the spot. Investigators subsequently examined CCTV footage from the area and formed several teams to identify the shooters and trace their associates.