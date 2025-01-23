‘Announce Bharat Ratna for Bal Thackeray on Republic Day’: Uddhav Sena to Centre

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded that the central government confer the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor, on its late founder, Balasaheb Thackeray. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. (ANI Photo)

The demand was made on Thackeray's birth anniversary, which was observed on Thursday.

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that Bharat Ratna has been awarded to people in the past whom people didn’t even know.

Raut expressed his disapproval of such decisions, saying that the award should be reserved for truly deserving individuals.

“I don’t want to name and disrespect them, but if the government truly wants to pay tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray, they should announce the Bharat Ratna for him on Republic Day,” said Raut.

Raut highlighted Thackeray's role in advocating for Hindus and his support for the construction of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. He said, “The home minister and Prime Minister have tweeted tributes to Balasaheb. If they genuinely mean it, they should act immediately.”

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena also renewed its push for Veer Savarkar to receive the Bharat Ratna, with Sanjay Raut criticising other parties for their perceived insincerity in supporting Savarkar.

Sanjay Raut accused other parties of pretending to admire Veer Savarkar, calling it “fake” and a “drama.” When asked about Congress's stance on the issue, Raut confidently said, “We don't fear anyone. This is our demand.”

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has repeatedly invoked Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in his attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during parliamentary sessions and public speeches.

Born on January 23, 1926, Bal Thackeray started his career as a cartoonist and later became a politician. He founded the Shiv Sena in 1966 to support the rights of Marathi speakers and promote Hindutva. Under his leadership, the Shiv Sena became a major force in Maharashtra.

Thackeray's personality, stance on issues, and speeches earned him a following. He was known as “Hindu Hriday Samrat.” His political career was marked by controversy, leaving an impact on Maharashtra's politics.