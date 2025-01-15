The Shiv Sena (UBT) leadership received a jolt on Tuesday, when a senior party leader remarked, “Our party has become like the Congress.” Jolt to Uddhav as party leader says Sena (UBT) has ‘become like Congress’

Senior MLA and group leader of the Sena (UBT) in the assembly, Bhaskar Jadhav, was expressing his displeasure over his party’s functioning at a meeting of officer-bearers in Chiplun and surrounding areas in Ratnagiri district, on Monday.

“It is disheartening to say, but our party has become like the Congress. We do not dare to change non-performing office-bearers and leaders. There is no one to listen to the suggestions of senior leaders and office-bearers,” said Jadhav.

READ | ‘INDIA bloc only for national elections’, says Sharad Pawar on Shiv Sena (UBT)'s local polls decision

His comments were an embarrassment to party chief Uddhav Thackeray, especially with local body elections in a few months.

Undeterred by the presence of former MP Vinayak Raut, a close aide of Thackeray and party leader Sanjay Kadam, Jadhav also said party office-bearers should have a specific tenure.

“It is only if we reflect on our missteps that we can course correct. This would strengthen the organisation and play an important role in the upcoming elections.”

Jadhav added that the “BJP is teaching us Hindutva” today but, he said, “It was only Balasaheb Thackeray who stood against the powerful Congress.

READ | Shiv Sena (UBT) slams Congress over lack of dialogue in INDIA bloc

Party workers are eager to work hard for the organisation but, unfortunately, leaders favour those who give money. Party workers will work hard only if leaders are honest. Shiv Sena is a fire and, sometimes, we must walk on a bed of coals,” he remarked.

He said it is important for the party to hold its office-bearers accountable.

“Those who have occupied their positions for a decade without performing should be changed. Why do we need three shakha pramhukhs in a village of only 150 voters? We need to review this. Also, the tenure of an office-bearer should be no more than three years,” Jadhav said.

Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said the party would discuss Jadhav’s concerns with him but, in these critical times, senior leaders should watch what they say. “We will discuss this with Bhaskar Jadhav. But, as senior leaders, we must speak with responsibility,” said Raut.

He was not pleased with Jadhav publicly airing his views on the party’s internal functioning.

READ | ‘No politics in Ram Lalla’s name’: Sanjay Raut on Mohan Bhagwat's ‘true independence’ remark

Former MP Vinayak Raut, who was present at the Chiplun meeting, said there was no need to read too much into Jadhav’s statements.

He added, that Jadhav was right in suggesting a fixed tenure for party office-bearers. “Even party chief Uddhav Thackeray has been thinking that there should be a provision in the party’s constitution for this,” he said.