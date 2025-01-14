‘INDIA bloc only for national elections’, says Sharad Pawar on Shiv Sena (UBT)'s local polls decision

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that the INDIA bloc comprising opposition parties is only for national-level elections, triggering speculations about the future of the anti-BJP alliance. Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference.(ANI file)

“There has never been any discussion on state and local elections in INDIA alliance. INDIA alliance is only for national-level elections. In the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra, everyone will decide by holding a meeting in 8-10 days whether we will fight together or alone,” the veteran leader said.

Pawar's remark comes after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday announced to contest local bodies polls solo.

ALSO READ: Shiv Sena (UBT) slams Congress over lack of dialogue in INDIA bloc

Sanjay Raut cited the “lack of opportunities for workers of respective parties in an alliance” and the right to organisational growth as the major considerations for contesting solo.

Shiv Sena (UBT) to contest local polls alone

The Shiv Sena (UBT)'s decision came two days after it announced its support to Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the February 5 Delhi assembly election.

A Congress leader had said the central leadership will decide whether the Congress would contest the local polls.

Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) said the Sena (UBT)'s decision will impact the poll prospects of all three constituents of the MVA coalition.

ALSO READ: ‘Wind up alliance’: Omar Abdullah on Tejashwi Yadav's ‘INDIA bloc limited to 2024 polls’ remark

Raut said the INDIA bloc and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances- comprising Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP)- were meant for Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

"In an alliance, workers of individual parties don't get opportunities, and it hampers organisational growth. We will contest polls to the Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and other municipal corporations, zilla parishads and panchayats on our strength," PTI quoted Raut as saying.

However, Raut on Sunday clarified he or his party never called for disbanding the INDIA bloc.

"The MVA was formed for the assembly polls and INDIA bloc for the Lok Sabha elections. The local body elections are meant to empower party workers and strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level. I or my party have never said that the INDIA bloc or the MVA should be dissolved," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)