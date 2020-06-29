e-paper
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh

Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh

Out of the 5,257 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, 1,226 were in Mumbai.

india Updated: Jun 29, 2020 20:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fire Brigade and NMMC personnel sanitise the containment zone at Turbhe Store at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai.
Fire Brigade and NMMC personnel sanitise the containment zone at Turbhe Store at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai.(Bachahan Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Maharashtra recorded another huge surge of 5,257 new Covid-19 cases on Monday as the state’s tally touched 1,69,883, the health department said.

There were 181 casualties also, including 92 in Mumbai that took the death toll to 7,610 in the state.

Mumbai recorded 1,226 new cases to take its tally to 76,765.

A total of 2,385 people were discharged on Monday taking the total recoveries to 88,960. The health department said Maharashtra’s recovery rate now stands at 52.37%.

The number of people who have been tested for Covid-19 has risen to 9,43,485.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

The surge of more than 5,000 cases for the fourth successive day came even as the government extended the lockdown in the state till July 31 amid a steady rise in the coronavirus cases. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state by Covid-19,

Mall, theatres, multiplexes, schools, colleges, gymnasiums, swimming pools will remain shut across the state. The essential services have been allowed while shops selling non-essential services are allowed with certain restrictions in red zones.

Government and private offices are allowed to operate at 15 and 10% of their workforce. Non-essential services and intra district public transportation has been allowed in non-red zones.

The government said the permitted non-essential activities such as shopping and physical activities like jogging, running, cycling will be allowed only in the neighbourhood areas only. The relaxation given to travel is only to attend the offices in a prescribed number of employees and with the due precautions of social distancing and lockdown.

