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Another accused in Tiger Shroff shooting case arrested from Indore, supplied weapons used in attack

The accused, Pranjal Thakran, 22, a resident of Haryana's Sonipat, allegedly played a key role in the attack and supplied the weapons used in the crime.

Updated on: Oct 24, 2026, 20:07:24 IST
By Shruti Tomar
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Police on Saturday arrested another accused in connection with the Tiger Shroff shooting case from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, nearly a week after the Bollywood actor was attacked in Mumbai. His driver and a vlogger were injured in the incident on October 19.

File photo of Mumbai Police at the firing site after three people fired on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Oct. 18. (Raju Shinde/HT Photos)
File photo of Mumbai Police at the firing site after three people fired on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Oct. 18. (Raju Shinde/HT Photos)

The arrested accused, Pranjal Thakran, 22, a resident of Haryana's Sonipat, allegedly played a key role in the attack and supplied the weapons used in the crime. The arrest resulted from a joint operation by the Indore and Mumbai crime branches after the latter shared information.

Also read: Tiger Shroff's shooters received real-time updates, instructions based on media coverage

However, police officials declined to disclose further details about the investigation.

Deep Dive

What role did Pranjal Thakran allegedly play in the Tiger Shroff shooting?

Police allege that Thakran supplied weapons used in the attack. Mumbai Police planned to question him about the wider conspiracy and his links to other suspects.

How did the shooters allegedly receive updates about the police investigation?

Reports say handlers monitored news coverage and relayed updates to the shooters through messaging or internet-based communication. Investigators examined apps such as Signal and Zangi, but the app used had not been confirmed.

Who else was accused of helping supply weapons or logistics in the shooting case?

Police alleged that Sameer Khatri and Jatin Panchal supplied weapons, while Ankit Khatak helped with reconnaissance and was part of the conspiracy. The three were arrested in Sonipat, Haryana.
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According to police, Pranjal had arrived in Indore around five days ago for his brother’s treatment. After establishing his involvement and tracing his location to Indore, crime branch of Mumbai Police contacted the Indore crime branch on Thursday night seeking assistance with the arrest.

A senior police officer, who wished not to be named, said, “Acting on the input, police tracked his presence in Indore and launched an operation. Four officers from the Mumbai crime branch, along with around eight personnel from the Indore crime branch, participated in the raid. The Mumbai crime branch will now interrogate him to probe the larger conspiracy behind the firing, the supply of weapons, and his links with other suspects involved in the case.”

Arrests made in the case so far

This is the first arrest made from Madhya Pradesh in connection with the case.

The three main suspects who opened fire at Shroff's vehicle were nabbed from Rajasthan's Kota on the morning of October 19. They were identified as Rehan alias Sukka (18), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana; Ritwik Kurmi alias Roshan Fighter (22), reportedly from Bihar and currently residing in Andheri West and 18-year-old-Phool Singh.

Also read: Jamia Millia Islamia moves classes online, cites ‘safety of students' amid ongoing protests

On Tuesday, Delhi Police Special Cell arrested four more accused for supplying weapons to the assailants. The accused, Kunal, 21, Sumit, 19, Radha, 23, and Babita, 23, were apprehended in Delhi and Haryana.

Other arrested in the case include Sameer, Jatin and Ankit Khatak.

Shooting attack on Tiger Shroff

On the evening of October 18, three motorcycle-borne men fired five to six rounds at Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area. While the actor escaped unhurt, his driver and a vlogger sustained injuries in the attack.

Soon after the attack, an individual identified as Anil Pandit later claimed responsibility for the firing through a social media post, alleging links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

While the motive of the shooting was immediately not clear, police said the way fires were shot at Shroff's car, assailants aimed to kill him.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.

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