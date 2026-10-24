Tiger Shroff's shooters received real-time updates, instructions based on media coverage
The firing took place on the evening of October 18 in Mumbai's Juhu area, when two shooters allegedly fired several rounds at Shroff's car.
The three men accused of opening fire at actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai allegedly received live updates about the police investigation from their handlers, who monitored news coverage of the incident to help them evade arrest. The accused were caught aboard a train in Kota on October 19, a day after the shooting.
Communication through messaging platforms such as Signal and Zangi are among the key angles being examined as investigators probe the use of encrypted communication applications by the accused to plan the attack on Tiger Shroff and evade arrest.
Sources told news agency PTI that according to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, one of the main suspects received an urgent message while the trio was on the run. After television channels aired visuals of the attack, he was allegedly told: "Tumhare chehre aa gaye hain, nikal jao waha se" (Your faces are out, get out of there).
Three accused changed transport modes to evade police
The firing took place on the evening of October 18 in Mumbai's Juhu area, when two shooters allegedly fired several rounds at Shroff's car. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a vlogger sustained injuries.
The incident triggered an investigation spanning multiple states, leading to the arrest of ten individuals from Rajasthan, UP and Haryana.
The three key accused, identified as Phool Singh (18), Rehan Rahisuddin Ansari (18) and Rithik Mahto (22), were intercepted by Kota Police in Rajasthan on October 19. They remain in police custody until October 31.
Investigators believe that information about the recovery of the attackers' motorcycle in Andheri and their subsequent train journey was passed on to them by their handlers as soon as the developments appeared in the media.
"The constant feed prompted the trio to frequently shift modes of transport, moving from a motorcycle to a train, followed by a cab, before planning to board a bus from Surat," police sources said.
The trio reportedly faced a delay at the Surat bus terminal, forcing them to board another train. Mumbai Police alerted their counterparts in Kota, leading to the accused being apprehended.
Signal, Zangi communication under investigation
Crime Branch sources told news agency PTI that an analysis of digital evidence indicated that Rehan remained in frequent contact with others through Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services. Investigators are examining internet-based applications such as Signal or Zangi, which do not require mobile numbers for registration, as part of the probe.
Mumbai Police have named gangster Anil Pandit as a wanted accused in the case. Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang believed to be operating from the US, had claimed responsibility for the October 18 firing in a social media post.
(With inputs from PTI, HT correspondent)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More