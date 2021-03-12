Home / India News / Another activist Shubham Kar Chaudhari gets relief in toolkit case
india news

Another activist Shubham Kar Chaudhari gets relief in toolkit case

Additional public prosecutor Irfan Ahmed told the court that similar pre-arrest bail petitions of the co-accused Shantanu Muluk and Nikita Jacob is listed for March 15 and hence the matter should be taken up then.
By hindustantimes.com | Reported by Richa Banka | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:38 AM IST
The online toolkit was created in support of the farmers whi are protesting against the Centre's three farm laws since November 26 last year.(ANI Photo)

After Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, another climate activist Shubham Kar Chaudhari was given interim relief by a Delhi court in the toolkit case related to farmers' protest. Chaudhari has been given protection from arrest till March 15.

An FIR was registered against him in Delhi under sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Goa bench of the Bombay high court had earlier granted Chaudhari protection from arrest until March 12, so that he can approach a court in Delhi where the FIR is registered against him.

Additional public prosecutor Irfan Ahmed told the court that similar pre-arrest bail petitions of the co-accused Muluk and Jacob is listed for March 15 and hence the matter should be taken up then. The prosecutor told the court that facts of the case are same and hence the matters can be taken up together.

Advocate Soutik Banerjee, representing Chaudhari, requested the court that the protection be extended as the interim relief from the Goa bench is going to end today. Banerjee also said that his client has no role in the creation, editing and dissemination of the toolkit.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months

Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy

Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga

Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers

Chaudhari also said through his lawyer that he has volunteered with environment organisation Extinction Rebellion and is presently its South Asian liaison. Both Jacob and Muluk are members of the said organisation, said the lawyer Banerjee, making it clear that his association with the duo is strictly in their capacity as volunteers and he has nothing to do with the creation of the online toolkit.

Additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana then posted the matter for hearing on March 15 stating that "meanwhile no coercive steps would be taken against the accused till then".

The court had earlier granted regular bail to climate activist Disha Ravi in the case.

On February 3, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared this 'toolkit' in a tweet, which she later deleted. Greta had also extended support to the protest by farmer unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws.

As per Delhi Police, the toolkit shared by the Swedish climate activist played a major role in turning the January 26 tractor parade violent, leaving a few hundred police personnel injured.

Police said that the toolkit was not created just by a handful of activists in India but in collaboration with pro-Khalistani organisations.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police lodged an FIR against creating and spreading the toolkit and said that a probe is on to unravel an "international conspiracy" to defame India.

The police had registered the case on February 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmer protest farm laws 2020 climate activist greta thunberg
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP