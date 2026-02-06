'Another innocent bread-earner’: AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj slams BJP after Delhi biker dies in Janakpuri pit

He wrote on X, “The main road under the Delhi Govt’s PWD, and was dug up by DJB [Delhi Jal Board]. Local RWAs had complained multiple times to the authorities about this danger, but who listens ? This tragedy was waiting to happen. In spite of complaints, this death trap was not properly barricaded to prevent loss of lives.”

Reacting to the incident, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj launched a sharp attack on the BJP government, alleging repeated civic failures and saying the negligence had claimed the life of “just another innocent bread-earner.”

According to the victim’s family, the man was returning home late at night from his workplace in Rohini when the accident is believed to have occurred. Photos from the spot that circulated on social media showed the victim lying beside his Apache RTR 200 motorcycle at the bottom of the pit. He was wearing a helmet, riding jacket and gloves at the time of the accident.

Police said they received a call around 7 am about an accident near the Janakpuri District Centre. A team rushed to the spot and found a man lying at the bottom of a deep pit along with his motorcycle. He was declared dead at the scene.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday criticized the BJP-led Delhi administration following the death of a biker who fell into a deep pit on an under-construction road in west Delhi’s Janakpuri, reportedly dug up by the Delhi Jal Board.

In another post, Bhardwaj shared images from the site and said, “An innocent biker fell into a deep pothole on the road, got stuck, lay there all night, and died. The BJP government in Delhi has learned nothing from the Noida incident. They just keep lying every day.”

‘Hundreds have died due to negligence’ Escalating his criticism, Bhardwaj also linked the incident to what he described as a wider pattern of civic failures.

“There have been hundreds who have died in last one year due to Govt’s negligence of the Govt. Some died by drowning in overflowing drains, some due to wall collapse, toddler dying in an open sewer manhole; some due to electrocution , some due to drowning in Yamuna, some due to fire incidents,” he added.

He further alleged selective compensation by the ruling party, saying, “However, this shameless BJP Govt is using taxpayers money as their party funds. They are blatantly giving compensation and jobs to the family of their party workers, ignoring hundreds of other common people who have been killed.”

BJP minister expresses condolences Meanwhile, Delhi minister Ashish Sood expressed his condolences over the incident, saying he was “deeply hurt by the tragic death of a young man who fell into a pit during the ongoing work of the Jal Board on Joginder Singh Marg.”

He added that he had visited the site and met the victim’s family. “Chief Minister @rekhagupta ji and the entire government stand with this family in this hour of grief. Instructions for investigation of the incident have been issued, and the guilty will be given strict punishment,” Sood said.

Family searched through the night Family members said he had last informed them that he was in the Janakpuri District Centre area. Soon after, his phone was switched off and he became unreachable. They claimed they spent the entire night searching for him, visiting several police stations and hospitals.

Police later shared his last known location, but he could not be traced until his body was discovered hours later at the construction site.

A senior police officer said preliminary investigation suggests the pit was part of a construction site linked to the Delhi Jal Board.

“The area had been properly barricaded,” the officer said, adding, “We are investigating the matter to ascertain the exact sequence of events.”

The incident comes just days after a similar case in the Delhi-NCR, where a young IT professional died after falling into an unmarked pit in Noida. The accident occurred on a sharp turn amid dense fog, and the excavation reportedly had no warning signage or advance caution markers