Delhi biker dies after falling into uncovered construction pit in Janakpuri

A biker died after falling into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board at an under-construction road stretch in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area early Friday morning, with the Delhi government ordering a high-level probe into the incident and possible safety lapses at the site. Photos from the spot show the victim lying beside his Apache RTR 200 motorcycle at the bottom of the pit (X/@Saurabh_MLAgk)

Police said a call about the accident was received around 7 am, following which a team rushed to the spot near Janakpuri District Centre and found the biker at the bottom of a deep excavation along with his motorcycle. He was declared dead at the scene.

Soon after the incident, Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said a “serious view” had been taken and that the Delhi Jal Board has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to ensure a transparent investigation. In a post on X, he said the panel has been directed to immediately inspect the site, review barricading, signage, traffic management and overall safety arrangements, verify compliance with safety norms, fix responsibility for any lapses, and recommend strict corrective and disciplinary action. A detailed report has been sought by evening, he said, adding that citizen safety is non-negotiable and accountability will be enforced.

According to the victim's family, he was returning home from his workplace in Rohini late at night when the accident is believed to have occurred.

Family members said he had informed them he was in the Janakpuri District Centre area but later became unreachable as his phone was switched off. They claimed they searched for him through the night, visiting several police stations and hospitals. Police shared his last known location, but he could not be traced until his body was discovered hours later.

Photos from the spot that went viral on social media showed the victim lying beside his Apache RTR 200 motorcycle at the bottom of the pit. He was wearing a helmet, riding jacket and gloves at the time of the accident.

Political reactions AAP leader and former MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised the Delhi government in a post on X, alleging negligence and linking the death to earlier similar incidents involving open construction pits.

"This tragedy was waiting to happen. Inspite of complaints, this death trap was not properly barricaded to prevent loss of lives. Imagine the family and small kids of this man who must have been waiting all night for him, anxious for him to return home. And they will wait for their lives now," the AAP leader wrote on X.

The case comes weeks after a 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, died in Noida’s Sector 150 after his car fell into a waterlogged pit near a construction site on the intervening night of January 16 and 17.