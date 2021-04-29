Another Niranjani Akhada seer, who attended Mahakumbh, succumbs to Covid-19

Shri Mahant Lakhan Giri, a Niranjani Akhada seer who had attended the Mahakumbh in Haridwar, died at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Rishikesh on Wednesday. Giri is the fourth saint to have succumbed to Covid-19 after attending Mahakumbh, which started on April 1 and will conclude on April 30. Since January 14, when the Mahakumbh started, over 9.1 million pilgrims have visited Haridwar, according to Kumbh Mela Force data.

Shri Mahant Lakhan Giri was head of Shravan Nath Muth of Shri Panchayati Akhada Niranjani and president of Shravan Nath Muth Jawahar Lal Nehru College managing committee. According to Shir Panchayati Akhada Niranjani secretary Shri Mahant Ravindra Puri, Giri was ill for the past three weeks and was admitted first to a Jagjeetpur-based private hospital. Later, when he tested positive for Covid, he was shifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh, about 10 days ago.

The saint community has expressed condolences over the death of Shri Mahant Lakhan Giri.

Earlier, on April 27, Rakesh Puri from Niranjani Akhada, who had arrived from Ahmedabad, died due to Covid. On April 17, Mahamandleshwar Jagatguru Swami Shyamdev Devacharya Maharaj, who held the seat of mahant at Jabalpur’s Narsinmgh Temple Gita Dham, died in Jabalpur, after returning from Mahakumbh. On April 13, Mahamandaleshwar of Shri Panch Nirmani Ani Akhada Kapil Dev Das from Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot died due to Covid in Dehradun after attending Mahakumbh.

There has been a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths in Uttarakhand in the past two weeks. The state on Wednesday reported its highest number of daily cases -- 6,054 -- since the outbreak last year. It was the first time that the state reported over 6,000 cases in a day. Apart from the highest number of cases, the state also reported the highest number of single-day fatalities -- 108.