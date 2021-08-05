Another plate of papri chaat: Derek O'Brien's Parliament update on bills passed

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien on Thursday again used his papri chaat jibe while writing about the way bills have been passed by the Narendra Modi government in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. The Rajya Sabha MP wrote on Twitter that while no bill was passed in the first week of the session, as many as 22 bills were passed in eight days at an average time of less than 10 minutes for each such legislation.

Sharing two lists of the bills taken up by both or either of the Houses, O’Brien urged the PM to challenge his numbers as he would enjoy another plate of ‘papri chat’ (a popular Indian snack). According to the TMC MP, among the 22 bills passed in the Upper House of Parliament, the Coconut Development Board Bill took the shortest amount of time -- one minute on July 30, while two others got the nod in three minutes in the Lok Sabha. So far, the highest amount of time spent on a legislation in Parliament was that of the Inland Vessels Bill for which 28 minutes were spent on August 2 in the Rajya Sabha, O’Brien said.

This is the second time that the TMC leader has used the papri chaat barb to take on the ruling regime regarding the passage of bills. On Monday, O’Brien said 12 bills were passed in the first 10 days at the average of less than seven minutes per bill. "Passing legislation or making papri chaat!" he further wrote on Twitter.

Soon after, senior ministers and even the Prime Minister had expressed their disappointment at the remark. Modi said such comments were "derogatory" to the parliamentary procedure and esteem of elected representatives. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Prime Minister was anguished by the comment and found it "insulting to the people who elect MPs".

The ongoing Parliament session has so far managed to conduct little business due to continued disruptions over issues such the Pegasus media report, farm laws and Covid-19 management. Both the government and Opposition, led by the Congress, have refused to budge from their positions with the latter making it clear that Parliament cannot function normally without an open discussion on the Pegasus snooping controversy.