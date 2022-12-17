Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Another Shraddha Walkar case: Man kills aunt, cuts body into pieces; arrested

Another Shraddha Walkar case: Man kills aunt, cuts body into pieces; arrested

india news
Updated on Dec 17, 2022 09:29 PM IST

According to Rajasthan Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Paris Deshmukh, the man - identified as Anuj Sharma alias Achitya Govind Das - has been arrested.

Another Shraddha Walkar case: Man kills aunt, cuts body into pieces; arrested(PTI)
ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

In a gruesome incident similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a man from Rajasthan allegedly killed his aunt, chopped her body into pieces, and dumped them at different secluded areas in Delhi, police from that state said on Saturday. According to Rajasthan Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Paris Deshmukh, the man - identified as Anuj Sharma alias Achitya Govind Das - has been arrested and further probe is underway.

According to the police, Sharma and his aunt were alone in the house on Sunday when the incident took place. “Anuj wanted to go to Delhi but the woman refused - this led to a heated argument between the two,” the police said, reported PTI.

On December 11, the accused informed police that his aunt was missing. However, the police found some contradictions in his statements and got suspicious of him.

“During the probe, we found that he had killed his aunt using a hammer and had cut her body into pieces using a knife and a marble cutter,” Deshmukh told the news agency ANI. “He then dumped them (the body parts) in secluded areas of Delhi. He has been arrested. Further probe underway,” he added.

Most of the body parts have been recovered, the police added.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

Topics
murder delhi murder rajasthan jaipur
