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Another TMC leader 'egged' in Bengal, Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra's car targeted

The incident happened on Saturday night in Ariadaha in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 12:31 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The egging incidents involving Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in West Bengal have another name added to them, with Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra’s car targeted on Saturday.

Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra attributed the incident to pre-planned political disruption.(ANI video grab)

The incident happened on Saturday night in Ariadaha in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. However, Mitra later clarified that he was not in his car at the time of the incident.

Videos of the incident circulating on social media show a crowd of men running towards Mitra’s car. They then start throwing eggs at the vehicle and even bang the window glass, one of the videos shows.

The egging incidents involving TMC leaders began after the party lost the 2026 Bengal assembly election to the BJP over a month ago. It first happened when senior TMC leader and Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy was outside the Nimta Police Station, which also falls in the North 24 Parganas district, on May 28.

Two days after that, eggs were also thrown at TMC general secretary and ex-chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, in South 24 Parganas' Sonarpur. Banerjee was visiting the area to meet the families of TMC workers allegedly targeted in post-poll violence following the state assembly elections. A large crowd breached his security cordon to surround him, tore his shirt, and pelted him with raw eggs and allegedly even bricks.

 
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