Another week of heatwave in north India, red alert for East UP from May 24 to 26

The heatwave has gripped much of north India as summer peaks over the region, with little respite ahead. The weather department forecast shows severe heatwave conditions over central and northwest India for the coming week. Noida, India-May 23, 2026:To protect themselves from the scorching heat, commuters cover themselves with clothing and use umbrellas.. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert across the National Capital Region warning of severe heatwave conditions.The maximum daytime temperature ranged between 44 degree celsius and 45 degree celsius, in Noida, India, on Saturday, May 23, 2026. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

According to a the Indian Meteorological Department's latest update, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over central and northwest India during next seven days. The maximum temperatures will gradually start sliding down from May 29 onwards, the IMD has said, as a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to hit northwest India from May 28.

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“No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over many parts of Northwest India till 28th May and gradual fall by 3-5°C on 29th & 30th May,” the IMD said in its latest weather update.

Region-wise heatwave update While the heatwave will prevail over most part of northwest India over the next one week, severe heatwave alert has been issued for Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana on May 25, 26 and 27, with an orange alert being issued on these dates.

In West Uttar Pradesh, an orange alert has been issued between May 24 to28 for heatwave conditions. However, a red alert has been issued for East Uttar Pradesh on May 24, 25 and 26, followed by two days of orange alert.