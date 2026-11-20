Levent Alpöge, the Anthropic mathematician at the centre of a September dispute with OpenAI over a prize problem, has claimed a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis, the best-known unsolved question in mathematics, and says he found it working with Anthropic’s AI model, Claude.

An Anthropic, PBC (ANT) sign at One Times Square (REUTERS) more less

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In a four-page statement posted quietly on his personal website, without any announcement on social media, Alpöge said the method also proves the Generalized Riemann Hypothesis, a broader version of the problem, and that he and Claude had checked the full argument in Lean, software that verifies every step of a proof, “without assumptions”. The Lean files are posted on the same site. He has published no human-readable proof, and the statement does not say that anyone outside his circle has checked the files.

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Bernhard Riemann posed the hypothesis in 1859. It predicts that prime numbers, those divisible only by 1 and themselves, are spread along the number line as evenly as they possibly could be. It is one of seven Millennium Prize problems set by the Clay Mathematics Institute in 2000, each carrying a $1 million award, and only one of them, the Poincaré conjecture, has been solved. Large parts of number theory, and some results in computing, are proved on the condition that the generalised version holds.

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{{^usCountry}} Alpöge said he released only the Lean code because a full written version would be unreadable, describing a machine-generated draft of more than 250,000 pages. He said he intends to understand the argument and “to write it properly”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alpöge said he released only the Lean code because a full written version would be unreadable, describing a machine-generated draft of more than 250,000 pages. He said he intends to understand the argument and “to write it properly”. {{/usCountry}}

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Lean is a tool that confirms that an argument establishes the claim written at the top of a file. It cannot confirm that the claim is the famous problem. Reviewers will need to check the stated theorem, and make sure no step was left unfinished and no extra assumption was added in a process that could likely take weeks.

Alpöge credits Claude with the crucial steps, writing that near the end it “far outpaced me”. He built on a 1969 proof by Sergei Stepanov of a similar statement in a simpler branch of mathematics that mirrors whole numbers. That proof relies on a calculus technique that does not work for whole numbers. Alpöge says he found a substitute, a chain of mathematical transformations, and that Claude worked out how long the chain needed to be.

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In a footnote, he acknowledged that he is not yet expert in the parts of the argument Claude worked out, and that his account of them, drawn from a machine-written summary, “might make zero sense”. He said the Lean code should settle any doubt.

In September, Alpöge and Tristan Buckmaster of New York University posted papers showing that certain fluid equations can break down in finite time when a smooth outside force is applied. OpenAI announced the same day that its AI agents had resolved a forced version of the Navier–Stokes problem. Buckmaster alleged that an OpenAI researcher, Sébastien Bubeck, pressed him to drop Alpöge as a co-author because he worked at Anthropic. Bubeck called the allegations “false and inflammatory”.

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Alpöge worked on the fluid problem in a personal capacity. His new statement points to the company. He wrote that he messaged “Dario”, apparently Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei, about whether he could announce, that “there was a constraint to respect”, and that “our leadership” shared his view of how to proceed. He called the timing “horrible”, did not explain why, and said a cynical reading of it is false. Anthropic has not commented publicly on the claim.

He also praised OpenAI’s “good taste” in mathematics, writing that its earlier work showed him Navier–Stokes “was going to fall”.

The statement thanks several mathematicians, including Princeton’s Manjul Bhargava and Peter Sarnak, but does not say any of them has reviewed the proof. Alpöge wrote that he expects the argument to be “massively simplified, likely immediately”.