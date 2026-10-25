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Anti-CEC protest LIVE: INDIA bloc to hold CEC's ‘public impeachment’ on Oct 30, ‘Dilli Chalo' march on Nov 1

By Nidhi Giri
Oct 25, 2026, 10:11:33 IST

Anti-CEC protest LIVE: On November 1, opposition leaders will take to the streets for a Dilli Chalo march to Ramlila Maidan. Meanwhile, the CJP leaders stated that they would continue to protest against the SIR of electoral rolls.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with India bloc leaders and Congress workers and supporters during ‘March for Democracy’ to the Supreme Court, to file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 12, 2026. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with India bloc leaders and Congress workers and supporters during ‘March for Democracy’ to the Supreme Court, to file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 12, 2026. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Anti-CEC protest LIVE: The opposition INDIA bloc is set to stage a “public impeachment” of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 30, followed by the announcement of a public verdict against him. The event, described as a “mock Parliament”, will take place at Hotel Ashok and is expected to bring together opposition MPs and senior leaders from across the bloc....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 25 Oct 2026, 10:11:32 AM IST

    Anti-SIR protest LIVE: BJP's Tapas Roy reacts to Congress rally planned for Nov 1

    Anti-SIR protest LIVE: On the Congress rally planned for November 1 at Ramlila Maidan, Bengal minister Tapas Roy said, “Let them talk; it doesn't matter... You should also take note of the progress our country is making across every sector and department.”

    “As Indians—and perhaps as nationalists—you must ensure that they do not succeed in their attempts to weaken the nation,” he told reporters on Saturday.

  • 25 Oct 2026, 10:06:28 AM IST

    Anti-SIR protest LIVE: Kharge reaches out to all INDIA bloc parties for presence in Delhi

    Anti-SIR protest LIVE: KC Venugopal stated that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has contacted all INDIA bloc parties for their presence in Delhi on the two days. (October 30 and November 1).

    On Saturday, the Congress leadership held internal meetings with heads of its frontal organisations and Delhi unit leaders and discussed plans to make the November 1 INDIA bloc rally and march at Ramlila grounds a grand success.

  • 25 Oct 2026, 09:59:43 AM IST

    Anti-SIR protest LIVE: No bond bars constitutional right to protest, says CJP's Ashutosh Ranka

    Anti-SIR protest LIVE: CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, replying to a user on X on Saturday, stated no bond could stop people from protesting.

    “No bond bars our constitutional right to protest, unless ofcourse Paw-Paw is planning to change the Constitution,” Ranka said.

  • 25 Oct 2026, 09:52:31 AM IST

    Anti-SIR protest LIVE: Neha Bora says Central Park protest not called by AISA

    Anti-SIR protest LIVE: AISA's Neha Bora said they would not sign a peace bond, as asked by the SEM court, while terming the evidence against them as “factually incorrect.”

    “One of the grounds for making us sign a peace bond – in the notice it is written that you we went to CP and protested which breaches peace. The clarification is that Central Park call was not given by us. So the evidence is factually incorrect,” Bora told reporters on Saturday.

    “They are alleging suspicion of peace breach – what is the basis? What proof do you have that the October 16 protest saw breach of peace? We do not even have a copy of the FIR or complaint. We are simply being told to execute a bond,” Bora claimed.

  • 25 Oct 2026, 09:45:40 AM IST

    Anti-SIR protest LIVE: INDIA bloc to hold ‘public impeachment’ proceeding on Oct 30

    Anti-SIR protest LIVE: On Saturday, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal posted on X about INDIA bloc's planned protests in the upcoming days.

    "In our effort to save the Constitution and defeat the Vote Chors, INDIA bloc will be holding a crucial Public Impeachment proceeding on 30th October - where the public's verdict to remove the 'Vote Chor' CEC Gyanesh Kumar will be delivered loud and clear," Venugopal said on X.

    "After this Public Impeachment, we will hold a 'Dilli Chalo March' against 'Vote Chori' culminating at Ramleela Maidan on November 1st, where at least a million concerned citizens will participate," he added.

  • 25 Oct 2026, 09:37:22 AM IST

    Anti-SIR protest LIVE: 57 FIRs so far over protests in Delhi

    Anti-SIR protest LIVE: Delhi Police have registered 57 first information reports (FIRs) over protests in the Capital demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar during October, with all the cases transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation.

    The transfer follows a decision by senior police officers that all protest-related cases would be investigated by specialised units rather than district police, HT has learnt.

    Crime Branch officers, who sought to remain anonymous, said they had started receiving case files and technical evidence relating to protests held in central Delhi between October 2 and 23. The branch has also begun analysing footage recorded by body cameras worn by Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel during the demonstrations.

  • 25 Oct 2026, 09:36:08 AM IST

    Anti-SIR protest LIVE: Amit Shah reviews law and order in Delhi

    Anti-SIR protest LIVE: Union home minister Amit Shah reached the Delhi Police headquarters on Saturday afternoon to take stock of the law and order situation in the national capital, officials said.

    The recent protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the fight against drugs, action against gangsters operating from abroad and crimes against women were likely to figure in Shah's discussions with senior officers, police sources said.

    Shah reached the police headquarters on Jai Singh Road around 3 pm, where senior officers were expected to brief him on the force's performance, ongoing investigations and key law enforcement challenges, they said.

    The visit comes amid heightened scrutiny of the Delhi Police over allegations of using excessive force against protesters during the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march in July.

    (via PTI)

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