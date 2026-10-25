Anti-CEC protest LIVE: INDIA bloc to hold CEC's ‘public impeachment’ on Oct 30, ‘Dilli Chalo' march on Nov 1
Anti-CEC protest LIVE: On November 1, opposition leaders will take to the streets for a Dilli Chalo march to Ramlila Maidan. Meanwhile, the CJP leaders stated that they would continue to protest against the SIR of electoral rolls.
Anti-CEC protest LIVE: The opposition INDIA bloc is set to stage a “public impeachment” of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 30, followed by the announcement of a public verdict against him. The event, described as a “mock Parliament”, will take place at Hotel Ashok and is expected to bring together opposition MPs and senior leaders from across the bloc....Read More
On November 1, the opposition will take its campaign to the streets with a ‘Dilli chalo march’ to Ramlila Maidan, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal announced. The bloc has billed the march as its “biggest” mobilisation against a alleged “vote chori”, PTI reported.
Amit Shah reviews Delhi's law and order
Union home minister Amit Shah visited the Delhi Police headquarters on Saturday afternoon to review the national capital’s law and order situation. According to sources cited by news agency PTI, the Cockroach Janta Party's recent demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar were expected to be among the issues discussed with senior police officials.
CJP leaders say they would continue protest against SIR of electoral rolls
The CJP leaders have vowed to continue their movement against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Saturday said no bond could stop people from protesting. “No bond bars our constitutional right to protest, unless of course Paw-Paw is planning to change the Constitution,” Ranka said in a post on X.
CJP co-convener Saurav Das also launched a fresh attack on CEC Gyanesh Kumar, claiming his “days are numbered.” Das said. “Unfortunately, the most dishonourable men are in positions of power in our country today. But. Their time is up."
Legal trouble for the two CJP leaders began on October 13 when they along with Ajinkya Shinde and 10 other CJP members scaled an iron gate and entered Jantar Mantar, which was by then de-notified as a protest site.
On Wednesday, the special executive magistrate ordered the release of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka from judicial custody after they agreed not to call any protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is re-notified as a designated protest site.
Neha Bora refuses to sign peace bond
Meanwhile on Saturday, AISA's Neha Bora refused to sign a peace bond a day after the Delhi high court dismissed her plea challenging a police notice which directed to execute a ₹10,000 personal bond with the surety to maintain peace. Bora disputed the evidence presented by the cops, while claiming that the Central Park protest, which was cited in the police notice as evidence, was not called by AISA.
57 FIRs registered over protests in Delhi
Delhi Police have registered 57 FIRs over protests in the capital demanding the resignation of CEC during October, with all the cases transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. The transfer follows a decision by senior police officers that all protest-related cases would be investigated by specialised units rather than district police, HT learnt.
The demonstrations against CEC flared after an investigative report by The Indian Express that claimed Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding decisions taken by the poll body, including those linked to SIR. The Election Commission, however, rejected these allegations, saying that major decisions had been taken unanimously by the full commission.
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- 25 Oct 2026, 10:11:32 AM IST
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: BJP's Tapas Roy reacts to Congress rally planned for Nov 1
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: On the Congress rally planned for November 1 at Ramlila Maidan, Bengal minister Tapas Roy said, “Let them talk; it doesn't matter... You should also take note of the progress our country is making across every sector and department.”
“As Indians—and perhaps as nationalists—you must ensure that they do not succeed in their attempts to weaken the nation,” he told reporters on Saturday.
- 25 Oct 2026, 10:06:28 AM IST
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: Kharge reaches out to all INDIA bloc parties for presence in Delhi
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: KC Venugopal stated that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has contacted all INDIA bloc parties for their presence in Delhi on the two days. (October 30 and November 1).
On Saturday, the Congress leadership held internal meetings with heads of its frontal organisations and Delhi unit leaders and discussed plans to make the November 1 INDIA bloc rally and march at Ramlila grounds a grand success.
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- 25 Oct 2026, 09:59:43 AM IST
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: No bond bars constitutional right to protest, says CJP's Ashutosh Ranka
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, replying to a user on X on Saturday, stated no bond could stop people from protesting.
“No bond bars our constitutional right to protest, unless ofcourse Paw-Paw is planning to change the Constitution,” Ranka said.
- 25 Oct 2026, 09:52:31 AM IST
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: Neha Bora says Central Park protest not called by AISA
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: AISA's Neha Bora said they would not sign a peace bond, as asked by the SEM court, while terming the evidence against them as “factually incorrect.”
“One of the grounds for making us sign a peace bond – in the notice it is written that you we went to CP and protested which breaches peace. The clarification is that Central Park call was not given by us. So the evidence is factually incorrect,” Bora told reporters on Saturday.
“They are alleging suspicion of peace breach – what is the basis? What proof do you have that the October 16 protest saw breach of peace? We do not even have a copy of the FIR or complaint. We are simply being told to execute a bond,” Bora claimed.
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- 25 Oct 2026, 09:45:40 AM IST
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: INDIA bloc to hold ‘public impeachment’ proceeding on Oct 30
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: On Saturday, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal posted on X about INDIA bloc's planned protests in the upcoming days.
"In our effort to save the Constitution and defeat the Vote Chors, INDIA bloc will be holding a crucial Public Impeachment proceeding on 30th October - where the public's verdict to remove the 'Vote Chor' CEC Gyanesh Kumar will be delivered loud and clear," Venugopal said on X.
"After this Public Impeachment, we will hold a 'Dilli Chalo March' against 'Vote Chori' culminating at Ramleela Maidan on November 1st, where at least a million concerned citizens will participate," he added.
- 25 Oct 2026, 09:37:22 AM IST
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: 57 FIRs so far over protests in Delhi
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: Delhi Police have registered 57 first information reports (FIRs) over protests in the Capital demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar during October, with all the cases transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation.
The transfer follows a decision by senior police officers that all protest-related cases would be investigated by specialised units rather than district police, HT has learnt.
Crime Branch officers, who sought to remain anonymous, said they had started receiving case files and technical evidence relating to protests held in central Delhi between October 2 and 23. The branch has also begun analysing footage recorded by body cameras worn by Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel during the demonstrations.
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- 25 Oct 2026, 09:36:08 AM IST
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: Amit Shah reviews law and order in Delhi
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: Union home minister Amit Shah reached the Delhi Police headquarters on Saturday afternoon to take stock of the law and order situation in the national capital, officials said.
The recent protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the fight against drugs, action against gangsters operating from abroad and crimes against women were likely to figure in Shah's discussions with senior officers, police sources said.
Shah reached the police headquarters on Jai Singh Road around 3 pm, where senior officers were expected to brief him on the force's performance, ongoing investigations and key law enforcement challenges, they said.
The visit comes amid heightened scrutiny of the Delhi Police over allegations of using excessive force against protesters during the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march in July.
(via PTI)