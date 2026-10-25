Anti-CEC protest LIVE: INDIA bloc to hold CEC's ‘public impeachment’ on Oct 30, ‘Dilli Chalo' march on Nov 1

On November 1, the opposition will take its campaign to the streets with a ‘Dilli chalo march’ to Ramlila Maidan, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal announced. The bloc has billed the march as its “biggest” mobilisation against a alleged “vote chori”, PTI reported.

Amit Shah reviews Delhi's law and order

Union home minister Amit Shah visited the Delhi Police headquarters on Saturday afternoon to review the national capital’s law and order situation. According to sources cited by news agency PTI, the Cockroach Janta Party's recent demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar were expected to be among the issues discussed with senior police officials.

CJP leaders say they would continue protest against SIR of electoral rolls

The CJP leaders have vowed to continue their movement against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Saturday said no bond could stop people from protesting. “No bond bars our constitutional right to protest, unless of course Paw-Paw is planning to change the Constitution,” Ranka said in a post on X.

CJP co-convener Saurav Das also launched a fresh attack on CEC Gyanesh Kumar, claiming his “days are numbered.” Das said. “Unfortunately, the most dishonourable men are in positions of power in our country today. But. Their time is up."

Legal trouble for the two CJP leaders began on October 13 when they along with Ajinkya Shinde and 10 other CJP members scaled an iron gate and entered Jantar Mantar, which was by then de-notified as a protest site.

On Wednesday, the special executive magistrate ordered the release of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka from judicial custody after they agreed not to call any protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is re-notified as a designated protest site.

Neha Bora refuses to sign peace bond

Meanwhile on Saturday, AISA's Neha Bora refused to sign a peace bond a day after the Delhi high court dismissed her plea challenging a police notice which directed to execute a ₹10,000 personal bond with the surety to maintain peace. Bora disputed the evidence presented by the cops, while claiming that the Central Park protest, which was cited in the police notice as evidence, was not called by AISA.

57 FIRs registered over protests in Delhi

Delhi Police have registered 57 FIRs over protests in the capital demanding the resignation of CEC during October, with all the cases transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. The transfer follows a decision by senior police officers that all protest-related cases would be investigated by specialised units rather than district police, HT learnt.

The demonstrations against CEC flared after an investigative report by The Indian Express that claimed Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding decisions taken by the poll body, including those linked to SIR. The Election Commission, however, rejected these allegations, saying that major decisions had been taken unanimously by the full commission.