Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Antigua and Barbuda police chief denies fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi was abducted by the force
world news

Antigua and Barbuda police chief denies fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi was abducted by the force

Commissioner of Police of Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, Atlee Rodney on Friday denied that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi was abducted by the Antigua police.
By hindustantimes.com | Reported by Neeraj Chauhan | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Mehul Choksi. (HT file)

Antigua and Barbuda police chief Atlee Rodney on Friday denied that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi was abducted by the force. “We have no information or indication that Mehul Choksi was forcefully removed from Antigua. The only assertion we are hearing is from the attorney (of Mehul Choksi) and Dominica police is not confirming that story. We have no involvement in his movement from Antigua to Dominica or wherever he left,” said Rodney in a video interview.

Meanwhile, the Dominica police has charged Choksi for illegally entering the country.

Choksi, who went missing from Antigua and surfaced in Dominica, may be repatriated to Antigua and Barbuda, the Dominican ministry of national security and home affairs earlier said on Wednesday. “Mehul Choksi is in Dominica only and he will be sent back to Antigua when everything is ascertained,” Lincoln Corbette, the acting police chief of Dominica told Hindustan Times.

This statement from the Dominican government came a day after Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda declared that his nation did not want Choksi and made it known that he would prefer that Choksi be directly repatriated from Dominica to India where he is wanted for bank fraud.

Choksi was reported missing earlier on Sunday, hours after he left his home for dinner at a restaurant in the southern part of the island and was never seen again. A manhunt was launched by the Antiguan police. He was reported to have been apprehended earlier on Tuesday by authorities in Dominica, located about 100 nautical miles from Antigua.

Choksi has denied this version claimed by the authorities in Antigua and claimed that he was abducted, forced to get into a vessel from Jolly Harbour in Antigua and taken to Dominica.

Choksi's lawyer in India Vijay Aggarwal said he had spoken to his client who told him that Choksi was kept in a police station since Monday. "There is something fishy and I guess it was a strategy to take him to another country so that there are chances of sending him back to India. I don’t know what forces are operating, the time will tell," Aggarwal said, citing his conversation with Choksi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Fiona the hippo plays around with mommy, netizens think it’s aww-dorable

Can you solve this math puzzle involving watermelons?

Little girl gets a puppy as a birthday present, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Doggo joins a wedding couple in their dance, video is beyond adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP