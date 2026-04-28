New Delhi, Mothers Against Vaping has welcomed the European Commission's recognition of emerging nicotine devices as public health concerns, saying their rising use among youth is fuelling addiction rather than aiding smoking cessation.

Anti-vaping group welcomes EU move flagging new nicotine devices as public health threat

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The MAV is a united front of women advocating against the promotion of new-age nicotine devices to Indian youth.

In a statement, the group said these products, often marketed as safer alternatives, are increasingly drawing in younger users, acting as a gateway to nicotine addiction rather than serving as effective smoking cessation tools, and exposing adolescents to serious long-term health risks.

Referring to the European Commission's evaluation of the EU tobacco control framework, which examined the Tobacco Products Directive and Tobacco Advertising Directive, it noted that while there has been a significant decline in smoking, there are growing challenges linked to the rapid emergence of novel tobacco and nicotine products, particularly among young people.

Dr Rajesh Gupta, director of the Institute of Respiratory Medicine and Interventional Pulmonology at Yashoda Medicity, Indirapuram, said the rising use of e-cigarettes and other new-age devices among young people is a serious concern.

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{{^usCountry}} "...these products pose significant mental and physical risks for adolescents, as nicotine exposure during critical stages of brain development can impair attention, memory and emotional regulation, while also increasing susceptibility to anxiety and mood disorders," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "...these products pose significant mental and physical risks for adolescents, as nicotine exposure during critical stages of brain development can impair attention, memory and emotional regulation, while also increasing susceptibility to anxiety and mood disorders," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Respiratory irritation and cardiovascular strain are also linked to their use. Despite being marketed as safer alternatives, they often sustain nicotine dependence or even initiate it," Gupta added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Respiratory irritation and cardiovascular strain are also linked to their use. Despite being marketed as safer alternatives, they often sustain nicotine dependence or even initiate it," Gupta added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said this underscores the urgent need for stronger prevention and awareness efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said this underscores the urgent need for stronger prevention and awareness efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The group highlighted the European Commission's evaluation that, though e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products are sometimes marketed as effective for helping people to quit smoking, their effectiveness in this regard is highly questionable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The group highlighted the European Commission's evaluation that, though e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products are sometimes marketed as effective for helping people to quit smoking, their effectiveness in this regard is highly questionable. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Citing reports, the group said use of e-cigarettes increases the likelihood of cigarette smoking, particularly among young people and young adults, with one report indicating that e-cigarette use raises the likelihood of starting smoking by about three times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citing reports, the group said use of e-cigarettes increases the likelihood of cigarette smoking, particularly among young people and young adults, with one report indicating that e-cigarette use raises the likelihood of starting smoking by about three times. {{/usCountry}}

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It also referred to the World Health Organisation's position that e-cigarettes have not been proven effective for smoking cessation, and noted that a Eurobarometer survey 2023 found that a large majority of respondents do not think that e-cigarettes or HTPs can help smokers to quit traditional tobacco products.

The statement further said that in India, vested interests are attempting to promote novel nicotine products to cultivate a new generation of users through unauthorised online sales, smuggling, surrogate advertising and influencer-driven promotion on social media, despite an existing ban.

It alleged that misleading claims around safety and cessation are being used to bypass regulations and create demand, alongside narratives aimed at normalising their use and pushing for legalisation, while downplaying associated health risks.

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Calling for stronger enforcement mechanisms and tighter surveillance of digital and retail ecosystems, the group urged decisive action to prevent the influx of illegal products posing a threat to India's youth.

Seema Anis, an educationist, said she is troubled by the growing threat of novel nicotine products to young people.

"These devices are often designed to appeal to curiosity and peer influence, making them particularly risky within school and college settings," she said.

"While the fight to ensure tighter enforcement of the existing ban in our country must continue, it is equally important for educational institutions and families to work together to build awareness and resilience, so that guardian visibility can move faster than the digital environment," she added.

"Policies like PECA 2019 cannot be expected to remain effective when new by-products of nicotine are being introduced into the market every now and then, such as nicotine pouches. The government needs to stay a step ahead to ensure effective implementation of policies; therefore, annual or even biannual revisiting and review of policies is needed," Anis said.

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The European Commission's evaluation further highlighted that, although relatively new, the health impacts of these devices are becoming clearer, with evidence linking e-cigarette use to adverse cardiovascular and respiratory outcomes, along with concerns around potential cancer-related effects and risks during pregnancy.

The statement said e-cigarette users inhale a mixture of nicotine, metals and other toxic substances, with research identifying compounds associated with cancer risk and links to lung injury, poisoning, burns and acute nicotine toxicity.

It added that there is growing evidence that exposure to e-cigarette aerosols may cause DNA damage and other cellular changes, raising concerns about long-term health consequences, including reproductive risks.

Highlighting nicotine's highly addictive nature, it said adolescents are particularly vulnerable as it can disrupt brain development and increase the likelihood of long-term dependence, while exposure during pregnancy may adversely affect foetal brain development and contribute to complications.

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The statement also cautioned that e-liquids often contain high concentrations of nicotine, making accidental ingestion especially dangerous and, in some cases, fatal, with flavoured products further attracting younger users and heightening the risk of accidental poisoning.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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