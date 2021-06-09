Anup Chandra Pandey named Election Commissioner

Former Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey was on Tuesday appointed as the new election commissioner by the President, filing the third post that fell vacant in April following the retirement of former chief election commissioner Sunil Arora.

“In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Anup Chandra Pandey, IAS (Retd.) (UP: 1984) as the Election Commissioner with effect from the date he assumes the office,” the gazette notification released late Tuesday evening said.

The 1984-batch IAS officer holds a doctorate in ancient history and served as the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary from September 2017 to August 2019. The former bureaucrat has also served in the central government.