Anurag Thakur launches e-Photo, virtual film poster exhibition to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Union minister of information and broadcasting, and youth affairs and sports, Anurag Thakur along with Union minister of tourism G Kishan Reddy on Friday inaugurated the e-Photo exhibition namely ‘Making of the Constitution” and Virtual Film Poster Exhibition ‘Chitranjali@75’. They were accompanied by Union minister of state (MoS) for information and broadcasting (I&B) L Murugan, MoS for parliamentary affairs and culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, and MoS for external affairs and culture Meenakshi Lekhi.

The programme was organised as part of the ‘Iconic Week’ being celebrated by the Ministry of I&B along with various media units to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, aimed at showcasing the journey of New India and celebrate the contribution of freedom fighters including the ‘Unsung Heroes’ of the freedom struggle through massive outreach activities, according to an official statement by the I&B ministry.

Speaking at the event, Thakur said that the exhibition’s objective is to “inform people” on the making of the constitution. “The exhibition, a step in the direction of Jan-bhagidari, will not only encourage the youth of the country to learn about the constitution but also educate them on their rights as well as enlighten them on the spirit of their duties towards the nation,” the statement further stated.

Furthermore, Thakur said that the Centre will soon run a ‘Know Your Constitution’ programme to motivate the youth of the country to partner in the efforts to propagate the founding principles of India’s constitution.

He added that the compilation has been released in a digital format in sync with the nation’s “transformative digital freedom.” “The book will be released in eleven Indian languages along with Hindi and English. This unique collection will celebrate the various milestones of our journey to independence,” the union minister said.

The virtual exhibition comprises an amalgamation of videos and speeches along with an interactive quiz with a provision for e-certificate.

Talking about ‘Chitranjali@75,’ Thakur said that it represents 75 years of Indian cinema and that he is “sure it’s going to evoke sacred memories of our freedom fighters, our social reformers and the valour of our soldiers.”

He further stated that the as many as 75 such iconic films have been included in the poster exhibition.

Meanwhile, Reddy said that it’s the “vision” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Amrit Mahotsav doesn’t remain limited to a government event, but becomes an event of the people – the major thread of which is Jan-Bhagidari.

He added that PM Modi wishes these events inspire the youth to “imagine a strong, powerful and confident India” in 2047 when the country celebrates 100 years of independence.

“Chitranjali@75 will remind people of the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. This is an opportunity to look at our films as a part of our cultural heritage. Indian films have a unique opportunity to further India’s soft power. I am sure the photo and poster exhibition will inspire and energize the youth of the country,” Reddy added.

Thakur, Reddy, Meghwal and Lekhi also unveiled a collage of images from the exhibitions at the event.