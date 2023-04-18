Home / India News / ‘Why do they speak for mafia?’: Anurag Thakur slams opposition for criticising Atiq, Ashraf killings

‘Why do they speak for mafia?’: Anurag Thakur slams opposition for criticising Atiq, Ashraf killings

ByManjiri Chitre
Apr 18, 2023 06:35 AM IST

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at nearly point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in Prayagraj on Saturday night.

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday night slammed the opposition for criticising the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf. “These same mafia leaders used to attack common people, kill and loot them, but we never heard any of these politicians speaking against it,” the union minister told the media.

Union minister of information broadcasting and sports and youth affairs, Anurag Thakur. (Twitter/Anurag Thakur)
Union minister of information broadcasting and sports and youth affairs, Anurag Thakur. (Twitter/Anurag Thakur)

Also read: 'Art of elimination…': Kapil Sibal's eight 'odd' points on Atiq Ahmad killing

'…Because they (politicians) used to visit their (mafia) houses…these politicians protected mafia leaders during their regime," Thakur alleged.

He then asked, “The question is, why do they speak for the mafia?”

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at nearly point-blank range in full media glare by three men posing as journalists in Prayagraj on Saturday night while they were being taken for a medical examination.

Also read: ‘…Never a solution’: Nitish Kumar hits out at UP govt over Atiq, Ashraf killings

Their killers - identified as Sunny Singh, Lavlesh Tiwari, and Arun Maurya - immediately surrendered and were arrested. The three assailants were shifted from Prayagraj’s Naini Central Jail to the Pratapgarh district jail on Monday.

On Sunday night, the Ahmad brothers were buried at Kasari Masari graveyard on the outskirts of Chakia locality - the same place where Atiq's son Asad was buried after he was killed in an encounter in UP's Jhansi.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the killing of the two gangster brothers. The team will be headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Satish Chandra, and include Satendra Prasad Tiwari, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali), and Inspector Om Prakash from the Investigation Cell of Prayagraj Police's Crime Branch.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
atiq ahmad anurag thakur
atiq ahmad anurag thakur
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out