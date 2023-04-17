Atiq-Ashraf shooters shifted to Pratapgarh Jail

PRAYAGRAJ The three assailants, who shot gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his younger brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf, were shifted from Prayagraj’s Naini Central Jail to the Pratapgarh district jail on Monday. The shifting of the shooters was done on administrative grounds, said officials. Many henchmen of Atiq Ahmad are also lodged in different barracks of Naini Central Jail. (Pic for representation)

They were taken from Prayagraj at 12 noon and reached Pratapgarh at 2.10 pm, stated the office of DG (Prisons), Lucknow.

Sunny Singh, 23 of Hamirpur, Lavlesh Tiwari, 22, of Banda and Arun Maurya, 18 of Kasganj were arrested soon after the dramatic shootout outside the Prayagraj hospital where policemen were escorting Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf for a medical check-up on Saturday night. The trio was sent to Naini Jail on 14-day judicial custody.

At Pratapgarh jail, the three have been kept separate from the other prisoners and their special monitoring is being done by jail officials, shared officials aware of the development.

Atiq Ahmad’s son, Ali Ahmad, is also lodged in a high security cell at Naini Central Jail. Ali was in a state of shock and became upset and aggressive when he came to know about his father and uncle’s murder accused also being brought to Naini jail.

Besides Ali, many henchmen and gang members of Atiq Ahmad are also lodged in different barracks of Naini Central Jail. These include Atiq’s brother-in-law Dr Akhlaq Ahmad, who too has been arrested in connection with the February 24 murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards, shared officials.