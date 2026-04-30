AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: BSEAP 10th results releasing today at 11 am on bse.ap.gov.in
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: BSEAP 10th results releasing today at 11 am. The Class 10 board results can be checked by candidates on the official website of bse.ap.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP SSC Result 2026 on April 30, 2026. The BSEAP 10th results will be declared at 11 am today. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state can check the results on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in. ...Read More
The Board will announce the AP SSC results at the press conference. Along with the results, the Board will also release the pass percentage, district wise details, gender wise performance and other related information.
The AP SSC examination commenced on March 16 and concluded on April 1, 2026. The exam was be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The exam started with the First language paper and ended with the OSSC main Language paper II and the SSC vocational course.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 10:12:12 am
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Nara Lokesh to announce results
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: The AP SSC Class 10 results will be announced by minister Nara Lokesh through a press conference at 11 am today. Apart from results, the state board is expected to share other information as well including pass percentage, district-wise performance and more.
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 09:57:58 am
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Pass percentage review
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: A review of year-wise performance trends from 2015 to 2025 shows consistent pass rates above 90 per cent up to 2019. In 2020 and 2021, it was 100 per cent due to COVID-19 pandemic-related policies. The lowest pass rate was observed in 2022 (67.26 per cent), followed by a gradual recovery to 81.14 per cent in 2025, BSEAP said in 2025.
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 09:53:46 am
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Number of students appeared
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Around 6.5 lakh students appeared for the class 10th or AP SSC examination this year.
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 09:48:15 am
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Fee for recounting and reverification
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: The fee for recounting per subject is ₹500, and fee for reverification per subject is ₹1000.
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 09:42:00 am
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Official update
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 09:35:55 am
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Pass percentage of 2024, 2025
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: In 2024, the overall pass percentage was 86.69 per cent, whereas in 2025 it was 81.14 per cent.
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 09:28:03 am
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Official websites to check
bse.ap.gov.in
results.bse.ap.gov.in
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 09:23:26 am
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results?
Visit the official website of BSEAP.
Click on AP SSC Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 09:13:49 am
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Exam commenced with first language paper
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: The exam started with the First language paper and ended with the OSSC main Language paper II and the SSC vocational course.
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 09:08:49 am
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Exam dates and shift details
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: The AP SSC examination commenced on March 16 and concluded on April 1, 2026. The exam was be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 09:05:19 am
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Other details to be released
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Along with the results, the Board will also release the pass percentage, district wise details, gender wise performance and other related information.
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 09:02:06 am
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Board to announce results via press conference
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: The Board will announce the AP SSC results at the press conference.
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 08:57:39 am
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check Class 10 results?
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state can check the results on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in.
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 08:54:03 am
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
AP SSC Result 2026 Date: April 30
AP SSC Result 2026 Time: 11 am