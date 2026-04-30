AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: BSEAP 10th results releasing today at 11 am on bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP SSC Result 2026 on April 30, 2026. The BSEAP 10th results will be declared at 11 am today. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state can check the results on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in. ...Read More

The Board will announce the AP SSC results at the press conference. Along with the results, the Board will also release the pass percentage, district wise details, gender wise performance and other related information.

The AP SSC examination commenced on March 16 and concluded on April 1, 2026. The exam was be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The exam started with the First language paper and ended with the OSSC main Language paper II and the SSC vocational course.

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