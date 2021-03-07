Home / India News / APJ Abdul Kalam's brother Mohammed Muthu Meeran passes way at 104
india news

APJ Abdul Kalam's brother Mohammed Muthu Meeran passes way at 104

Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam conveyed condolences over Mohammed Muthu Meeran's demise.
PTI, Rameswaram
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:48 PM IST
Mohammed Muthu Meeran Maraickayar died on Sunday(ANI Photo )

Former President, the late APJ Abdul Kalam's elder brother Mohammed Muthu Meeran Maraickayar died here on Sunday, family sources said. Maraickayar(104) died of old age, they said. He is survived by a son and two daughters. His wife had predeceased him.

Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and DMK president M K Stalin condoled the passing away of Maraickayar and expressed their sympathies with the family of the deceased.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP