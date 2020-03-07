e-paper
Home / India News / 'Apni Party' launches in Jammu-Kashmir on Sunday, promises fresh start

‘Apni Party’ launches in Jammu-Kashmir on Sunday, promises fresh start

Apni Party will be launched at Sheikh Bagh in Srinagar – the house of Bukhari,--on Sunday, when a briefing will be held to reveal more details related to party’s constitution, philosophy and flag.

india Updated: Mar 07, 2020 15:43 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
A new political formation named ‘Apni Party’ is being launched in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday by a former minister of the erstwhile state, Altaf Bukhari. The new outfit, the first to be launched in J&K after its loss of special status and statehood is being joined by dozens of local leaders including former ministers and MLAs.

Apni Party will be launched at Sheikh Bagh in Srinagar – the house of Bukhari,-- where a briefing will be held to reveal more details related to party’s constitution, philosophy and flag.

Hindustan Times had earlier reported that Bukhari and other former legislators will launch the outfit in March and it will fight for the statehood and domicile rights of the people of J&K.

Bukhari’s efforts to get PDP patron and former deputy CM Muzaffar Hussain Baig on board failed. Sources said Baig wanted some strong commitments from Altaf Bukahri and others, which didn’t materialise.

Baig was recently awarded Padma Bhushan by the centre and had recently been advocating for the restoration of J&K’s statehood.

Bukhari had also met BJP general secretary Ram Madhav in Gulmarg last month, though Bukhari later said it was a ‘chance’ encounter and he didn’t discuss politics with Madhav.

Altaf Bukhari and other party members plan to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah after the launch.

Bukhari, who is seen as the chief ministerial face of the new outfit, had recently told HT that the new party will work for the people of J&K who need relief and a shoulder to cry.

“The party will be J&K centric and will have leaders from both Jammu as well as Kashmir and won’t be confined to Kashmir only,’’ he had said.

He had also said that his party will not demand the restoration of Article 370 that was scrapped by the Centre last August taking away the limited autonomy enjoyed by J&K and added that the party will never make promises that can’t be fulfilled.

“Our targets will be small achievable things this big group of politicians has come together for,’’ he had said.

