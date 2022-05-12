Appeasement politics ends when govt schemes cover 100% beneficiaries: PM Modi

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that appeasement politics ends when government schemes cover all the beneficiaries.

He was addressing ‘Utkarsh Samaroh’ in Bharuch, Gujarat, via video conferencing from New Delhi. The Bharuch programme marked the celebration of 100% saturation of four key schemes of the state government in the district, which will help provide timely financial assistance to those in need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Prime Minister said 100% coverage of beneficiaries means delivering to every creed and every section equally with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. “No one should be left behind from schemes for the welfare of the poor. This also ends the politics of appeasement,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes. Interacting with a visually challenged beneficiary, Prime Minister Modi enquired about the education of his daughters. One of his daughters while interacting with the Prime Minister got emotional regarding her father’s struggles. When the Prime Minister asked her what career path she wanted to pursue, the girl said she wanted to become a doctor one day. Upon inquiring why did she want to choose a particular profession, she replied, “Looking at my father’s problems...” and broke down.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A visibly moved Prime Minister told her that her sensitivity is her strength. The Prime Minister also asked about how he and his family celebrated Eid. He complimented the beneficiary for getting vaccinated and nurturing the aspirations of his daughters.

Women of the region presented a huge Rakhi to the Prime Minister, wishing him health and long life and thanking him for all he has done for the dignity and ease of living of women in the country.

Chief minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel was among those present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister interacted with a woman beneficiary and asked about her life and praised her determination to lead a life of dignity. A young widow informed the Prime Minister about her journey of giving a good life to her children. The Prime Minister suggested that she should get into small savings and asked the authorities to support her in her determined journey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that today’s Utkarsh Samaroh is a testimony to the fruitful results achieved when the government sincerely reaches out to the beneficiary with a resolve. He commended the Bharuch district administration and Gujarat government for a 100 percent saturation of four schemes related to social security.

“Saturation means that the benefit reaches the last person in society,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister noted the satisfaction and confidence among the beneficiaries. He said many citizens from tribal, SC, and minority communities are deprived of the benefits of the schemes due to lack of information. He also noted that the spirit of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas and honest intentions invariably give good results.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Noting the upcoming eighth anniversary of the government, the Prime Minister said that eight years of the government have been devoted to ‘Seva Susashasan aur Garib Kalyan’.

He credited the successes of his administration to the experience that he gained as one of the people learning about deprivation, development and poverty. PM Modi said he works on the basis of personal experience of poverty and needs of the common people and that every entitled person should get the full benefit of the scheme. The Prime Minister said that the soil of Gujarat has taught him not to rest on his laurels and he is always aiming to improve and expand the scope and coverage of the welfare of the citizens. “My dream is saturation. We should move towards 100 per cent coverage. Government machinery should get used to this and a belief should be generated among the citizens.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Prime Minister noted that in 2014 almost half of the country’s population was deprived of facilities like toilets, vaccination, electricity connection and bank accounts. Over the years, with everyone’s efforts, we have been able to bring many schemes closer to 100% saturation. After 8 years, exhorted the Prime Minister, we need to rededicate ourselves with renewed determination and resolve.

He thanked the women for giving him strength in the form of the Rakhi that was presented to him by the widow sisters from the region. He said that their wishes are like a shield for him and inspire him to work harder.

The Prime Minister said that due to the efforts and faith of everyone, he could announce the aim of saturation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. He said that this is a huge programme of social security. He summed up the campaign as dignity to the poor (‘Gareeb ko Garima’).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}