Apprised Shah of Shivakumar’s role in ‘sex-for-job’ scandal: Jarkiholi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Ramesh Jarkiholi said on Saturday that he met Union home minister Amit Shah and appraised him of the role of Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar in releasing an alleged sex tape involving him.

Jarkiholi, a powerful minister holding the Water Resources portfolio, had resigned from his post in 2021 owing to the sex scandal, which had embarrassed the state government just ahead of a few states going to polls, including West Bengal.

Earlier on Monday, Jarkiholi Monday sought the arrest of the Karnataka Congress chief and six others in connection with a case filed by him over an alleged sex video in 2021.

The Gokak MLA also demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the racket.

A day after meeting the Union minister, Jarkiholi said, “I met the home minister and handed over documents (of the case).”

However, he refused to answer whether Shah agreed to order a probe from the central agency.

The woman, who was at the centre of the controversy, had alleged that the minister allegedly exploited her with the assurance of securing her a government job, a charge denied by Jarkiholi. On Monday, the BJP Gokak MLA said the woman and her accomplices, including two people from Mandya, should be arrested to bring out the truth in the case.

He alleged that Congress leader Shivakumar tried to spoil his personal life.

“I demand that the state government hand over the case to the CBI. The girl should be arrested along with her accomplices, including two people from Mandya, whose names I will disclose before the CBI,” Jarkiholi said.

Before leaving for New Delhi, Jarkiholi on Tuesday held a lengthy discussion with chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“Ramesh Jarkiholi had a long meeting with the Chief Minister. He met him at his residence for 10 minutes, then travelled with him on the flight till Hubballi,” said a person close to the chief minister.

Responding to the demand from Jarkiholi, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said a decision regarding handing over the CD case of Jarakiholi to the CBI will be taken after a discussion with chief minister Bommai.

“Ramesh Jarkiholi met me in this regard. He had given sufficient information and requested to hand over the case to CBI. Whether or not to hand over the case to CBI will be decided after discussing the matter with CM Bommai,” he said on Saturday.

“It is wrong to defame someone through a CD. No one should indulge in this. If it is done, police will take action,” Jnanendra said.

In March 2021, Gokak MLA Jarkiholi resigned as a minister over the sex-for-job scandal days after a video of the leader emerged, and the woman in the video claimed the minister promised her job.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of rape against Jarkiholi filed a ‘B’ report in the case, stating there is no evidence to prove the charge or the other allegations made against him. The report was submitted in February 2022.

Responding to the allegation from Jarkiholi, Shivakumar said, “He was a minister but had to step down and tried once again to become a minister. But his party (BJP) did not entertain him. This frustration has resulted in him losing his mental balance, and it is natural. I feel sorry for him.”

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Balchandra Jarkiholi appealed to his elder brother to stop the debate and discussion over the sex tape.

Balchandra. a four-time MLA from the Arabhavi constituency, said that the debate is spoiling the reputation of the Jarkiholi family and that of Shivakumar. He said both leaders are mature and wise enough to avoid dragging the matter further.

“They have (Shivakumar and Jarkiholi) established their image and career in the state with their efforts. However, the current issue may create never recovering damage to their political, personal and family lives. So, I beg you to please put an end to the matter,” Balchandra said on Saturday.

