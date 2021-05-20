‘Arabian Sea to get more severe cyclones’: Expert

One of the world’s top experts on cyclones, and the first to connect the climate crisis with an increased frequency of cyclones in the Arabian Sea, Hiroyuki Murakami, a climate scientist at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’ Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory, spoke to Hindustan Times about Cyclone Tauktae and how India should prepare for such disasters in the future. Edited excerpts:

Were you tracking the trajectory of Tauktae? What are your thoughts on its features and impact?

Cyclone Tauktae propagated north westward along the western coast of India. In general, the right front quadrant of a storm is an area of strongest wind speed of tropical cyclones. The storm track of Cyclone Tauktae was actually very dangerous for people living on the west coast of India due to strong wind, storm surge, and heavy rainfall.

Are weather models able to capture rapid intensification of cyclones over Arabian Sea?

Some of the recent weather and climate prediction models capture rapid intensification of cyclones. However, it is still challenging to predict the exact timing of rapid intensification due to the complex nature of rapid intensification.

What causes cyclones to suddenly gain such energy over a short period of time? How does the climate crisis influence development and intensification of cyclones over Arabian Sea?

To reach such high intensity, multiple conditions of both atmosphere and ocean must be favourable. For example, an abnormally warm surface ocean can fuel a storm. Moreover, a sufficiently thick layer of warm water below the surface ocean is required as a necessary condition for intensification. The wind field in the atmosphere is also an important factor for storm intensification.

Is the Arabian Sea warming faster than Bay of Bengal and does that mean more severe cyclones over the west coast of India in coming years?

Climate models commonly project warmer surface ocean in the Arabian Sea than in the Bay of Bengal due to increased emission of green-house gases. This would in turn lead to increased frequency of severe cyclones in the Arabian Sea more than in the Bay of Bengal in the future.

Is it normal for such severe cyclones to develop during the pre-monsoon season in May over Arabian Sea?

It is rare, I think. Tauktae took only 2 days from tropical depression (<17 m/s) to very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS, >32 m/s). The recent case for rapid intensification over the Arabian Sea was Cyclone Vayu in 2019 that took only 36 hours to develop into a VSCS.