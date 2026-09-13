Are banks open or closed on September 14? Check RBI holiday calendar

Planning to get some work done in a bank branch on Monday? Then you need to first check if banks are open in the state you live in.

Man stands in front of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo inside its headquarters in Mumbai, India, February 6, 2026. (REUTERS)

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed in several states across the country on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Which states have a bank holiday on Monday?

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Bank branches will remain closed in several states in the country. These include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, and Telangana.

Deep Dive What are the states where banks will be closed on September 14 due to Ganesh Chaturthi? On September 14, banks will be closed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, and Telangana due to Ganesh Chaturthi. Why are banks closed on September 14 across multiple states in India? Banks are closed on September 14 in several states due to the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, which is a significant festival in many parts of India. How does the RBI holiday calendar impact banking services during Ganesh Chaturthi? The RBI holiday calendar indicates that banking services will be unavailable in certain states on specific dates, like September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi, affecting all public and private sector banks.

In all the above-listed states, all public- and private-sector bank branches—including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Canara Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, and ICICI—will remain closed. The closures are due to Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganesh Puja, Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata, Vinayakar Chaturthi, and Hartalika Teej. However, the banks in all other states across the country will remain open.

When will banks remain closed in September?

Here is the complete RBI bank holiday calendar for the month of September:

September 13 – Sunday

September 14 – Banks will be closed in several cities, including Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada, due to Ganesh Chaturthi (Ganesh Puja).

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{{^usCountry}} September 15 – Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, and Goa on account of Samvatsari, Nuakhai, and the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} September 15 – Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, and Goa on account of Samvatsari, Nuakhai, and the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi. {{/usCountry}}

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September 20 – Sunday

September 21 – Banks will be closed in Bhubaneswar and Thiruvananthapuram on account of Srimanta Sankardeva Birth Anniversary and Sri Narayana Guru Samadhi.

September 22 – Banks will remain closed in Ranchi due to Karma Puja.September 23 – Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar on account of Maharaja Hari Singh’s Birthday.

September 25 – Banks will remain closed in Gangtok due to Indra Jatra.

September 26 – Banks will be closed due to the Fourth Saturday.

September 27 – Sunday