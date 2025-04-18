Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Arey g***u’: BJP files complaint after Telangana Congress leader’s alleged foul remark on G Kishan Reddy

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2025 04:26 PM IST

Anjan Kumar Yadav, who is the current working president of the TPCC, made the remarks during the protest, where he allegedly targeted Reddy.

Congress leader and former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav sparked a political storm in Telangana after a video surfaced, showing him allegedly using foul language against Union minister G Kishan Reddy during a protest by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Congress leader Anjan Kumar Yadav(X/ Anjan Kumar Yadav)
Congress leader Anjan Kumar Yadav(X/ Anjan Kumar Yadav)

Anjan Kumar Yadav, who is the current working president of the TPCC, made the remarks during the protest, where he allegedly targeted Reddy.

“Arey g*ndu, what did you say? That the Congress does not have any shame, they are doing dharnas? Impotent,” he can be heard saying in the video.

The said protest, where the alleged remarks were made, was part of a nationwide call by the Congress to protest against the charge sheet filed against former party president Sonia Gandhi and leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Several senior leaders of the Telangana government and the party participated in the protest, including Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud.

BJP files complaint against Yadav

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged a complaint against the Congress leader for allegedly using derogatory language.

The complaint was filed at the Saifabad police station in Hyderabad by Sumiran Komarraju, who is the social media convenor for the BJP Telangana.

Komarraju termed the remarks ‘highly derogatory and abusive’ and requested immediate action against Yadav under relevant laws.

According to the complaint, Komarraju termed the remarks made by Yadav as not only an insult to union minister G Kishan Reddy but also to the general public discourse.

The remarks have snowballed into a political storm in the state, with the BJP resorting to legal action. But amid all of that, the Congress is yet to make a statement on the matter.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ‘Arey g***u’: BJP files complaint after Telangana Congress leader’s alleged foul remark on G Kishan Reddy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On