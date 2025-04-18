‘Arey g***u’: BJP files complaint after Telangana Congress leader’s alleged foul remark on G Kishan Reddy

Congress leader and former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav sparked a political storm in Telangana after a video surfaced, showing him allegedly using foul language against Union minister G Kishan Reddy during a protest by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad on Thursday. Congress leader Anjan Kumar Yadav(X/ Anjan Kumar Yadav)

Anjan Kumar Yadav, who is the current working president of the TPCC, made the remarks during the protest, where he allegedly targeted Reddy.

“Arey g*ndu, what did you say? That the Congress does not have any shame, they are doing dharnas? Impotent,” he can be heard saying in the video.

The said protest, where the alleged remarks were made, was part of a nationwide call by the Congress to protest against the charge sheet filed against former party president Sonia Gandhi and leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Several senior leaders of the Telangana government and the party participated in the protest, including Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud.

BJP files complaint against Yadav

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged a complaint against the Congress leader for allegedly using derogatory language.

The complaint was filed at the Saifabad police station in Hyderabad by Sumiran Komarraju, who is the social media convenor for the BJP Telangana.

Komarraju termed the remarks ‘highly derogatory and abusive’ and requested immediate action against Yadav under relevant laws.

According to the complaint, Komarraju termed the remarks made by Yadav as not only an insult to union minister G Kishan Reddy but also to the general public discourse.

The remarks have snowballed into a political storm in the state, with the BJP resorting to legal action. But amid all of that, the Congress is yet to make a statement on the matter.