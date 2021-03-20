Home / India News / Arindam Bagchi succeeds Anurag Srivastava as MEA spokesperson
Arindam Bagchi succeeds Anurag Srivastava as MEA spokesperson

Before this, Bagchi was serving as the joint secretary (north) at the MEA headquarters.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:41 PM IST
Arindam Bagchi

Arindam Bagchi on Saturday took over as the official spokesperson of the Union ministry of external affairs. "Honoured to assume charge as the official spokesperson of MEA. Looking forward to working closely with everyone to fulfil my responsibilities in this new role," Bagchi tweeted. He will succeed Anurag Srivastava.

Before this, Bagchi was serving as the joint secretary (north) at the MEA headquarters. He was an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer from the 1995 batch. In past, he has served as India's ambassador to Croatia from November 2018 to June 2020.

He was also India's deputy high commissioner to Sri Lanka.

Wishing Bagchi, Srivastava wrote "My good wishes to Arindam Bagchi as he takes over as the next Spokesperson. Grateful for all your understanding and support during my tenure!."

"It has been a privilege to serve the nation as the official spokesperson of MEA," he also said. Srivastava has also worked at the Prime Minister's Office as a director.

Before becoming MEA spokesperson, Srivastava was India's Ambassador to Ethiopia. A 1999-batch IFS officer, Srivastava took charge as the spokesperson of MEA in April last year.

