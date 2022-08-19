Arjun Kapoor 'flop and…', says Narottam Mishra; ‘Can they make film on…?’ Watch

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra has recently commented on Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's dig on the trend of 'boycotting' movies in the context of Aamir Khan-starrer Lal Singh Chaddha and asked whether the 'tukde tukde' gang of Bollywood can make a film of other religion. "I have a question. Do the tukde tukde gang have any courage to make films on any other religion, insult their god? They are only doing this to sanatani like us and now they are giving threats on boycott. Wait for it, Arjun ji. People are now aware," the home minister said.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor said in an interview that he thinks the film industry made a mistake when people started this boycott call and now it has become too much. "We need to come together and do something about it because what people write about us or the hashtags that trend, are far away from reality," he said as Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha faced the online boycott call.

"I don't consider it right that a flop and frustrated actor will now threaten the people. Better if he concentrates on his career and acting," Narottam Mishra said.

What Arjun Kapoor said

In the context of cancel culture and social media trends boycotting movies, Arjun Kapoor said the industry tolerated a little too much and now it has become a regular thing. The industry needs to come together to fight this, the actor said adding that the prevalent mindset of the actors is that their work will speak for themselves and that's why Bollywood did not say anything protesting the boycott culture.

Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chadha and boycott call

The remake of Forrest Gump faced stiff resistance even before its release primarily because of Aamir Khan's past comments on intolerance in India. In 2015, he said his then-wife had suggested moving to some other country, given India's atmosphere of ‘religious intolerance’. Ahed of the release of the movie, the actor apologised for his past comments that might have hurt people's sentiments.

