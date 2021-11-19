Arjun Sahayak to Bhaoni Dam: Modi inaugurates irrigation projects in UP's Mahoba

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting the poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh, on Friday inaugurated multiple projects aimed at alleviating issues of water shortage for farmers in the region. Earlier this day, in a surprise announcement, the Prime Minister had said that the central government will withdraw the controversial agriculture laws that prompted yearlong protests from tens of thousands of farmers and posed a significant political challenge to his administration.

The slew of projects inaugurated for farmers in Uttar Pradesh today is aimed at addressing water shortage and also bringing portable drinking water for all people in the region. While launching the schemes, Prime Minister Modi said, “Mahoba is a witness to how we have brought the government from the closed-door rooms of Delhi to every nook and corner of the country in the past seven years.”

Photos posted by the ANI news agency today depicted Prime Minister Modi inspecting the models of various developmental projects that are to be inaugurated in Mahoba. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and governor Anandiben Patel were also seen accompanying the Prime Minister.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the projects inaugurated today include the Arjun Sahayak Project, the Ratauli Weir Project, the Bhaoni Dam Project, and the Majhgaon-Chilli Sprinkler Project. The cumulative cost of all these government schemes is more than ₹3,250 crore and once fully operating, the projects will help irrigate around 65,000 hectares of land in the districts of Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda, and Lalitpur, benefitting lakhs of farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

Later this evening, Prime Minister Modi will visit the district of Jhansi and lay the foundation stone of a 600-megawatt Ultra Mega Solar Power Park in the Garautha area. The park is being constructed at a cost of over ₹3,000 crore and will help provide cheaper electricity and grid stability, as per the PMO.

The Prime Minister is also set to inaugurate the Atal Ekta Park in the Jhansi district. Named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the park has been built at a cost of over ₹11 crore, and is spread over an area of about 40,000 square meters. Built by the renowned sculptor Ram Sutar (of the Statue of Unity fame), the park will also house a library and a statue of Vajpayee's.