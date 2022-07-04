Army airlifts critically injured Amarnath pilgrim

The Army on Monday airlifted a critically injured Amarnath pilgrim from Brarimarg helipad on Baltal track in Jammu & Kashmir to the nearest medical facility after his pony lost balance and he fell around 100 feet down towards Sindh river, said officials.

The pilgrim was identified as Satyanarayan Toshneyar, 50, of Akola in Maharashtra.

“The pilgrim was returning to the base camp after having Darshan along with his daughter and wife on a pony. The pony lost its balance at Brarimarg and the pilgrim fell around 100 feet down towards Sindh river,” said a Defence spokesperson.

“The Indian Army rescue team along with MRT rushed to the spot and evacuated him to army medical aid post in Brarimarg Army Camp. The individual had sustained severe head injury and fractures in chest. We immediately evacuated him to Brarimarg helipad from where he was airlifted to the medical facility,” he added.

The 43-day pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath in the Himalayas began on June 30.

A three-level security has been laid to ensure smooth pilgrimage for the yatris on the entire route including mountains in the south and central Kashmir.