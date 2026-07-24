Army deployed for rescue ops as Gujarat continues to receive heavy rain

Umergam in Gujarat’s Valsad district recorded 1,064 mm, or nearly 42 inches, of rain in 24 hours ending 8.30am on Thursday, the third-highest ever recorded in India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said even as floods and heavy rainfall have forced the evacuation of 38,653 people to safer places across the state. As many as 12,554 people were shifted and 1,826 rescued in Valsad, the state government said.

A submerged structure in a flood-affected area in Gujarat’s Navsari. (ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The IMD said only Meghalaya’s Sohra (1,563.3mm) on June 16, 1995 and Lakshadweep’s Aminidivi (1,168.5mm) on May 6, 2004, have recorded higher 24-hour rainfall in India than Umergam.

The extreme rainfall was also recorded elsewhere in the Valsad district. In the same 24-hour period ending 8.30am Thursday, Kaprada received 794mm, Dharampur 562mm, Vapi 550.4mm, Pardi 514mm, Nanipalson 460mm and Valsad 392mm rain, according to IMD.

Heavy rain continued after the record spell. Umergam received another 434mm, or 17.09 inches, in the 24 hours ending 6am on Friday, according to the State Emergency Operations Centre.

The rainfall was widespread across the Valsad district. Between 6am and 4pm on Thursday, Umergam received 350mm, Pardi 285mm, Valsad 255mm, Nanapondha 255mm, Dharampur 228 mm, Kaprada 211 mm and Vapi 193mm.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The rainfall pushed Valsad’s seasonal total to 2,149 mm, or 84.61 inches, by Friday morning, equivalent to 90.25% of its seasonal average of 2,381mm. Neighbouring Navsari received 1,788mm, or 94.09% of its seasonal average. Surat has received 1,183mm, or 78.12%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rainfall pushed Valsad’s seasonal total to 2,149 mm, or 84.61 inches, by Friday morning, equivalent to 90.25% of its seasonal average of 2,381mm. Neighbouring Navsari received 1,788mm, or 94.09% of its seasonal average. Surat has received 1,183mm, or 78.12%. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Army has deployed relief and rescue columns, including engineer and medical teams, in Valsad, Navsari, Silvassa and Ahmedabad to assist the civil administration. Additional columns have been kept ready in Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad for immediate deployment depending on the situation.

The Army said the relief operations were being carried out in coordination with the civil administration and other agencies. Its rescue operations began late on Thursday night in flood-hit areas of Navsari, where Army teams evacuated 43 stranded people from inundated locations by Friday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The rain also hit the electricity network. As of 10am Friday, 333 villages, 707 feeders, 187 electricity poles and nine transformer centres remained to be restored. Of the 4,095 villages where power supply was affected, electricity had been restored in 3,762.

Ten of Gujarat’s 206 reservoirs, excluding the Sardar Sarovar, were full on Friday morning, while 15 were on high alert, five on alert and 14 under warning. The Sardar Sarovar reservoir was at 68.33% of its gross storage capacity at 8am Friday, while the state’s other 206 reservoirs together were at 43.37% capacity.