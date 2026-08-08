The Indian Army has significantly enhanced its capabilities in cyber warfare, electronic warfare, information operations, and electromagnetic spectrum management, strengthening its capacity to conduct operations across the non-kinetic domain, the defence ministry informed a Parliamentary panel that tabled its report in both houses on Friday.

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It is also integrating the counter-drone capabilities of the three services to maximise operational effectiveness.

“Dedicated cyber units focus on securing critical networks and conducting cyber operations. Electronic Warfare units are being equipped with advanced systems for spectrum dominance and the Indian Army is integrating counter-drone capabilities across all stakeholders to establish a unified counter-unmanned aerial system grid,” the ministry told the Parliamentary standing committee on defence. Drone and counter-drone warfare was in the spotlight during Operation Sindoor, the four-day military clash between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack last year.

In an earlier report, the panel asked the ministry to explore new avenues to strengthen kinetic, non-kinetic and hybrid capabilities to make the country “impenetrable during war-like situations.”

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{{^usCountry}} To be sure, India is preparing to initiate far-reaching military reforms to ensure its armed forces are ready for future battlefield challenges. The proposed creation of a drone force, a data force and a defence geospatial agency stands out among the raft of goals it seeks to pursue and accomplish by 2047 when the country marks its Independence centenary. The roadmap, Defence Forces Vision 2047, also seeks to establish a space command, a cyber-command, a cognitive warfare action force and a national air defence shield under Mission Sudarshan Chakra as the character of war evolves rapidly due to technological advancements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To be sure, India is preparing to initiate far-reaching military reforms to ensure its armed forces are ready for future battlefield challenges. The proposed creation of a drone force, a data force and a defence geospatial agency stands out among the raft of goals it seeks to pursue and accomplish by 2047 when the country marks its Independence centenary. The roadmap, Defence Forces Vision 2047, also seeks to establish a space command, a cyber-command, a cognitive warfare action force and a national air defence shield under Mission Sudarshan Chakra as the character of war evolves rapidly due to technological advancements. {{/usCountry}}

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Information operations have been refined to counter adversarial narratives in the cognitive domain, the panel was told.

“Emphasis on indigenous technology, artificial intelligence and specialised training is ensuring readiness to address the evolving challenges of hybrid warfare in a comprehensive and integrated manner.”

The army has progressively enhanced its preparedness for hybrid warfare by integrating conventional kinetic capabilities with emerging non-kinetic domains, the ministry said. “On the kinetic front, modernisation of infantry, mechanised forces, artillery and aviation assets has improved responsiveness and lethality across varied terrains. Augmentation of long-range precision strike capabilities, supported by robust Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Post-Strike Damage Assessment (PSDA), have been key enablers. Hard-kill kinetic responses against hostile Unmanned Aerial Systems, including Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) are being inducted,” the ministry told the panel.

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