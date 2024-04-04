Army eyes restructuring to boost self-reliance

The Indian Army plans to boost the ongoing Atmanirbharta drive by setting up specialised Army Design Bureau (ADB) cells at various command headquarters, with the organisational restructuring aimed at absorption of niche technology for capability development, the army said on Thursday. The decision was taken at the biannual Army Commanders’ Conference that concluded on April 2. (ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY)

“Organisational and procedural transformation will be undertaken to ensure induction/absorption of niche technology towards futuristic capability development with a focus on Atmanirbharta. Towards this, the innovation potential of ADB will be upscaled, besides ADB cells being established at command headquarters,” the army said in a statement.

An initiative of the Narendra Modi government, ADB was launched in August 2016 and tasked with promoting research and development and acting as a bridge between the army and the private sector to meet the army’s requirements.

The move to set up new cells is expected to empower command headquarters, formations and unit commanders in the self-reliance pursuit as it will facilitate greater outreach to the industry, and identification and trials of niche technology.

At the top meeting, defence minister Rajnath Singh asked the army leadership to constantly review doctrinal, structural, and organisational reforms to meet future challenges, considering the evolving security dynamics.

Creation of a separate fund to power for the new initiative will also be explored.

“In addition, test bed brigades/formations will be nominated to ensure greater efficiency and continuity in trials and finalisation of trial reports. Moreover, to ensure lifetime support, future procurements will include aspects catering for holistic sustenance requirements during the contract finalisation stage,” the statement said.

At the recently concluded meet chaired by army chief General Manoj Pande, the senior leadership brainstormed a variety of issues, including the ongoing transformation initiatives, leveraging technology and innovation for capability development, enhancing operational preparedness, and jointness.

Chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan, navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari also addressed the army brass.

Chauhan asked the army leadership to embrace jointness, integration, and technological absorption.

The air force and navy chiefs emphasised the importance of enhanced jointness, citing the lessons emerging from contemporary conflicts.

“They underscored the importance of synergy at the grass-roots level between the services for optimum operational outcomes. Sharing the highlights of ongoing initiatives in their respective services, the chiefs emphasised the necessity to ensure seamless coordination during joint operations and exercises,” the statement said.

The army also seeks to make training more realistic.

“To ensure realistic wargaming and training, the feasibility of creating a tailor-made organisation to function as adversarial force will be explored,” it added.