Army foils terrorists' infiltration bid from LoC in J-K; 1 soldier injured

Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Battal sector along Line of Control (LoC) in early hours of Tuesday. One soldier was injured during the exchange of heavy fire with the infiltrating terrorists. Army foils infiltration attempt in J-K's Battal sector; one soldier injured

The operation is underway, officials said.

“Alert troops foiled an #infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating #terrorists with effective fire in the #Battal Sector at 0300h. During the exchange of heavy fire, one braveheart has been injured. Operations are continuing,” Indian Army's White Knight Corps (16 Corps) said in an X post.

Second attack in 24 hours in Jammu

This comes a day after terrorists attacked house of a Village Defence Guard (VDG) member in Gundha, Rajouri on Monday. However, an alert Army unit nearby responded swiftly preventing major loss. Parshottam Kumar, recently awarded the Shaurya Chakra by President Droupadi Murmu, was the target of the attack. His uncle, Vijay Kumar, was injured, and a cow was killed in the gunfire.

Spike in terror activities in Jammu

This year has seen a surge in terror attacks across Jammu, resulting in 27 deaths, including 11 security personnel, a village defense guard, and five terrorists. Nearly a dozen attacks have occurred in six districts.

On Thursday, two army personnel were wounded in a gunfight with terrorists in Doda. Terrorists also targeted a temporary camp at a government school in Jaddan Bata village around 2 am, critically injuring a soldier who was airlifted to a hospital in Udhampur.

In a separate incident, security forces at a forward post near the LoC in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district fired at suspicious movement late Wednesday night. A search on Thursday found no evidence of the reported activity.

On July 16, four army personnel, including an officer, were killed in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district.

A week ago, five soldiers were killed and five others injured in a terrorist ambush in Kathua district’s Machedi forest belt.